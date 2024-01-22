NEW BOOK, COMBATIVE CONGRESS; YOUR VOICE! YOUR POWER! DISCUSSES HOW AND WHY CONGRESS HAS ONLY 2 POWERFUL PARTIES

Number of Parties by Country Combative Congress front cover Cattle Chute or Closed Party Primaries Liberty

…Benjamin Franklin, who, on leaving the Constitutional Convention of 1787, supposedly told a curious passerby that the Framers had produced a republic, if you can keep it.’” — Benjamin Franklin

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book Combative Congress; Your Voice! Your Power! (https://a.co/d/gVe4Ka1) has been released by Solve American Gridlock LLC of Austin, Texas. This book discusses how and why Congress has only two effective parties while twenty-one other important countries have an average of 3.9 parties, and it lays out the effects of America’s duopoly.

It lists some of the more serious national problems that remain unsolved and the reluctance congressional parties have to collaborate to solve them; then it digs to find why two parties have more trouble cooperating than a larger number would. Analysis in the chapters shows that having only two parties is not the root cause of the problem, but that there are more basic reasons why there are only two.

The book shows that the two parties do not want additional parties – more competition. They have created a labyrinth of electoral methods in their party rules and in local, state, and federal laws that make forming a new successful party very difficult. Combative Congress spends many chapters identifying these electoral methods as root causes.

This book places its focus on the difficulties in Congress, how and why it got in this position, and the electoral changes that are needed. It also indicates that state governments are dominated by the same two parties.

Recent media stories have emphasized how the major parties are resisting efforts of new parties to compete in the current presidential election.

National constitutions have lasted an average of only 17 years since 1789. America’s Constitution has lasted over 230 years! However, it is no secret that a huge percentage of the populace is increasingly worried that the United States has lost the ability and fortitude to formulate and implement solutions to serious problems. A symptom of this is gridlock, but attacking symptoms is futile; one must dig down

to their root causes. This book does that.

In 2014, about 94% (https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Congress_elections,_2014) of incumbent congressional candidates were returned to office, but the approval rate for Congress was around 15% (https://news.gallup.com/poll/180113/2014-approval-congress-remains-near-time-low.aspx). How in the world can that be? The answer is that we have broken electoral systems.

Solve American Gridlock LLC is located in Austin, Texas. Its primary focus is educating citizens about improvements that can be made in the methods used to elect members of Congress.

Tom Mast is the founder of Solve American Gridlock and lives in Austin, Texas. He is a retired engineer with degrees from The University of Texas, Stanford, and the Harvard Business School. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, worked in manufacturing and engineering management, and has long been interested in our country’s polarization, the duopoly in our Congress and its causes, and what improvements we can encourage.

