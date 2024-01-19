SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. by Restaurant Brands International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who own Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TAST) stock purchased prior to January 16, 2024 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Carrols by Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (“RBI”). As a result of the merger, Carrols stockholders will receive $9.55 per share in cash. This price represents only a 12.5% premium over the unaffected stock price of Carrols. RBI and Cambridge Franchise Holdings, LLC control approximately 38.6% of the Company’s voting power and four of its nine directors and may have interests diverging from those of unaffiliated Carrols stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/carrols-restaurant-group-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Carrols merger investigation concerns whether RBI, Cambridge Franchise Holdings, LLC, and the Board of Carrols have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

