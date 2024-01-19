Submit Release
PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Fort Worth Mayor

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met yesterday with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker to discuss the push for changes to the Biden administration’s border policies and the work the city is doing to combat the fentanyl crisis. Last weekend, Sen. Cornyn traveled to North Texas to participate in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo with Mayor Parker. See photo attached and below.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

