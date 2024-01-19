Submit Release
Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 15

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can dial in the same way they always have, using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.appian.com after the conclusion of the live conference call.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation


Primary Logo

