SB793 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to repeal 84.01 (35) (d) (intro.) and 2.; to renumber 84.01 (35) (d) 1.; to amend 84.01 (35) (b); and to create 84.01 (35) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring bicycle and pedestrian facilities in highway projects and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

