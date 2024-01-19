Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,816 in the last 365 days.

AB975 in Asm: Representative Melotik withdrawn as a coauthor - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to amend 69.186 (1) (k), 69.186 (1) (L), 253.107 (title) and 253.107 (3) (a) and (b); and to repeal and recreate 253.107 (3) (title) of the statutes; Relating to: abortion if the probable postfertilization age of an unborn child is 14 or more weeks and requiring a referendum. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/19/2024 Asm. Representative Melotik withdrawn as a coauthor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab975

You just read:

AB975 in Asm: Representative Melotik withdrawn as a coauthor - 2024-01-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more