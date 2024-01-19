Submit Release
AB979 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to create 20.455 (5) (dm) and 165.925 of the statutes; Relating to: a human trafficking victim services grant program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

