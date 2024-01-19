Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, 7 and 27, 2024

MARYLAND, January 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 19, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Jan. 30, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY25 Operating Budget

Supplemental Appropriation #24-19 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Roadside Trees-Protection, $132,500 (Source of Funds: Street Tree Planting Fund)

(Source of Funds: Street Tree Planting Fund) Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-46 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Traffic Signals (No. 507154), $1,200,000 (Source of Funds: State Aid)

(Source of Funds: State Aid) Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvement Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-47 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Subdivision Roads Participation (No. 508000), $503,000 (Source of Funds: Developer Contributions)

(Source of Funds: Developer Contributions) Supplemental Appropriation #24-26 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Senior Care Waitlist Reduction, $516,144 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

(Source of Funds: State Grant) Special Appropriation #24-22 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, $3,088,862 (Source of Funds: Opioid Abatement Funds); and Amendment to FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, FY24 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Identity, Inc. ($280,000)

(Source of Funds: Opioid Abatement Funds); and Amendment to FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, FY24 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Identity, Inc. ($280,000) Special Appropriation #24-45 Amendment to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services Youth Safety Initiative Contractor, $96,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves); and Amendment to FY2024 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, Fiscal Year 2024 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Umana Public Health Solutions, LLC (UMPHS, LLC)

(Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves); and Amendment to FY2024 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, Fiscal Year 2024 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Umana Public Health Solutions, LLC (UMPHS, LLC) Supplemental Appropriation #24-48 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Maryland Works Developing and Implementing Systems to Accelerate Youth Apprenticeships Grant, $724,442 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

Feb. 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Expedited Bill 1-24, Bond Authorization, would authorize the County to issue certain bonds, and authorize the bonds and bonds previously authorized to be issued to be consolidated for sale and issued, sold and delivered as a single issue.

Feb. 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

The Council will receive testimony on the FY25 Capital Budget and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for County Government, MCPS, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, WSSCWater, Washington Suburban Transit Commission, Revenue Authority, Housing Opportunities Commission, and municipality and State projects. Projects in the six-year program include facilities for parks, recreation, roads, schools, community college, libraries, fire stations, mass transit, housing, police, correction and rehabilitation, general government, and other public purposes. Capital projects are primarily funded with money from future issuance of bonds. Additions, deletions, or modifications to the CIP and Capital Budget may be made subsequent to the public hearings. Council action on the WSSCWater CIP is also an update to the Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan.

Feb. 27, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, Household Living - Civic and Institutional Uses, would allow Multi-Unit Living and Townhouse Living on properties with a Religious Assembly or Educational Institution (Private) use in certain zones; provide development standards for Multi-Unit Living and Townhouse Living on properties with a Religious Assembly or Educational Institution (Private) use; and generally amend the provisions for Household Living when combined with certain Civic and Institutional or other uses.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.