Procap International’s Massive Expansion Plans for The New Year

From 12-15th January 2024, Procap International hosted a 4-day Celebration cum Top Achiever Partners Summit in the picturesque ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam.



During the 4 day summit, Procap International management was proud to share with all the esteemed partners the company achievements and milestones during the past year. More importantly, the management reviews the roadmap of massive plans for 2024. All these strategic plans will propel Procap International into a trusted and leading provider of capital protection in the region.

During the summit, a series of plenary meetings were held with the top achievers from the various countries and regions. All the participants strongly believed and were confident all these strategic expansion plans would propel Procap International into a trusted and leading provider of capital protection for the gaming industry.

About Procap International

ProCap International, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built based on risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.



