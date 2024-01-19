Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,827 in the last 365 days.

Procap International’s Massive Expansion Plans for The New Year

Tokyo, Japan , Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


From 12-15th January 2024, Procap International hosted a 4-day Celebration cum Top Achiever Partners Summit in the picturesque ancient town of Hoi An, Vietnam. 

During the 4 day summit, Procap International management was proud to share with all the esteemed partners the company achievements and milestones during the past year. More importantly, the management reviews the roadmap of massive plans for 2024. All these strategic plans will propel Procap International into a trusted and leading provider of capital protection in the region.

During the summit, a series of plenary meetings were held with the top achievers from the various countries and regions. All the participants strongly believed and were confident all these strategic expansion plans would propel Procap International into a trusted and leading provider of capital protection for the gaming industry. 

About Procap International

ProCap International, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built based on risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.


Media Contact:
Steve Hughes,
Media PR Manager
steve.hughes@procap.insure
https://procap.insure



Steve Hughes
steve.hughes at procap.insure

Primary Logo

You just read:

Procap International’s Massive Expansion Plans for The New Year

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more