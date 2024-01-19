Greystone Wins CPE Influence Award for Most Effective DEI Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has been recognized by Commercia Property Executive with a Bronze award for the Most Effective DEI Program in the 2023 CPE Influence Awards.



Greystone was selected as a winner in this category for its efforts in furthering the company’s “Building Belonging” initiative, which employs both internal and external programs to help employees connect, communicate, and better understand how a diverse, inclusive workforce benefits both the company and individual employees.

Greystone’s tagline is ‘where people matter,’ and its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives start and end with people in mind. The company’s focus on DEI centers on a strategically focused internal DEI committee and a dedicated DEI/Development-focused department that helps the organization learn, grow, and reflect.

Greystone’s DEI program is supported by a range of activities, including companywide celebrations and recognitions of cultural heritage months and observances, a DEI book club, external speakers, and employee resources such as a DEI dictionary and calendar. The program is also supported by three subcommittees who focus efforts on Community, Culture, and Careers & People. Greystone launched a formal mentoring program in 2023, partnered with Project Destined on career development for underserved communities and students, and launched a podcast, GLOW CRE, to help foster the growth of women working in commercial real estate. Greystone also supports three Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Greystone Women’s Network, Greystone Asian Pacific Islanders, and Pride + Allies, to provide more opportunities for connection and collaboration among employees.

“Our vision – and the purpose driving all our efforts - is to build belonging and help people grow at Greystone. It’s more than just our tagline – we are committed to making Greystone a place where people truly know and feel they matter. DEI is at the heart of our culture of caring, integrity, and excellence and the driving force behind our entrepreneurial spirit and creativity,” said Pranika Uppal Sinha, Managing Director of DEI and Organization Development at Greystone. “We are honored to have been recognized by Commercial Property Executive with this award.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

