HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES BIGFOOTMARKETING.AI TO PREPARE “FOMO” HEALTH BEVERAGE FOR LAUNCH

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HMLA) announces it has engaged BigfootMarketing.ai LLC (“BIG”) to prepare and launch a “FOMO” branded health beverage for launch. The planned product would vault Himalaya Technologies, Inc. into a market that reached USD $38.4BN in 2022-2023 projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 4.23% to a value of $49.3BN by 2030 (source – Intellect Insights).



BIG (https://www.bigfootmarketing.ai/) is a marketing and advertising company and a developer of specialty products and brand awareness, which uses proprietary business relationships, AI Tools, and ChatGPT4, as well as DAPPs and Smart Contracts to develop and market specialty products and services. As part of the engagement, BIG is tasked to create a “FOMO” branded health, wellness, and/or sports drink and powder, token integrated website, and web3 integration with the planned FOMO Token as well as provide marketing and online and direct sales services (B2B, B2C).

BIG is mandated to create the FOMO branded health, wellness, and/or sports drink and powder with the following basic criteria:

FOMO drink and powder will be formulated and manufactured by a licensed New Jersey-based manufacturer that caters to many key market segments, including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics. Product will be made in an FDA registered and Kof-K Kosher certified facility that comes with customized blending and formulation creation.

BIG will develop the FOMO drink website under an approved URL which will be held by BIG for HMLA and its affiliates. To this end, we have access to multiple domains including the FOMO name in the USA and abroad.

BIG will be responsible for all logo design as well as graphic design for the project. HMLA will have final approval of all designs before they are published. It is anticipated that we will leverage the logo design of our affiliate FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (OTC: FOMC) under industry standard compensation.

The website will be designed to allow purchasing discounts for buyers who use FOMO Tokens to checkout. The FOMO Token is currently under development and expected to be completed within several weeks, subject to successful financing.

Total compensation to BIG includes $50,000 cash in milestone payments, 25,000 Series B Preferred shares of Himalaya, and a 10% revenue for sales enabled by BIG channels and services. Himalaya has made an initial payment to start this process.



Said Vik Grover, CEO: “The FOMO heath beverage, under notice of allowance by the USPTO for trademark protection, should be well received by younger demographics who want a healthy product free from caffeine or artificial ingredients. We are initially targeting a black cherry flavoring with multiple nutritional elements and fat burning ingredients that should have mass appeal. BIG’s formulation and manufacturing partners operate a premiere facility in the Northeast already delivering products to the market that can supply the region with a premier offering through local distribution and let us go nationwide through online sales. Orders will be fulfilled using traditional payment methods or our planned FOMO Token, which will enable exclusive discounts and promotions for customers that use it. The FOMO beverage launch has been analyzed for many months, and with these partners that ‘get it’, it is finally time to make the move into this high value market. We will leverage the unique FOMO brand and the marketing skill set of our partners and their affiliates to create value for our shareholders whose market capitalization today, as compared to the total addressable [multi-billion dollar] market [TAM] of the health beverage market, is infinitesimal.”

Further information on Himalaya Technologies, Inc’s FOMO beverage launch preparation can be found under Form 8-K on the SEC’s EDGAR system:

https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=867028&owner=exclude

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.:

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a publicly traded entity (OTC: HMLA) focusing on minority and majority investments in businesses seeking access to growth capital to fulfill their own business plans and create value for their stakeholders and the Company’s debt and equity investors. The Company’s Everest Networks, Inc. subsidiary is developing social sites at multiple domains. Himalaya is an affiliate of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (OTC: FOMC; https://www.fomoworldwide.com/).

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

