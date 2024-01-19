CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waives Regulations on Nebraska’s Power Providers’ Ability to Produce Electricity

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued Executive Order 24-2 to produce and preserve electricity in the face of energy demands resulting from the recent snowstorm and subzero temperatures. Power providers are permitted to take steps necessary to meet ongoing demands. At the same time, entities with an ability to generate electricity are asked to take actions that will ensure preservation of the electrical grid.

The Governor’s order is effective immediately and will remain in effect through February 16, 2924, at 11:59 pm.

