01/19/2024

Attorney General Tong Seeks Injunction to Block HighBazaar Unlicensed Cannabis Markets

HighBazaar Cancels Planned Event in Response to Court Filing

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that HighBazaar has cancelled its Sunday, January 21 event after the Office of the Attorney General sought a temporary injunction in Hartford Superior Court to block the unlicensed, illegal cannabis market. The court filings detailed evidence of repeated violations of state law and included an affidavit from a legal investigator from the Office of the Attorney General who purchased numerous illegal, untested, and potentially dangerous cannabis products from HighBazaar markets on January 30, 2022, February 12, 2022, November 8, 2023, and January 13, 2024. A status conference will be held on the application on February 8.

“HighBazaar operates unlicensed, illegal cannabis markets where vendors peddle untested, illegal products. We are pleased that HighBazaar cancelled its latest illegal event in response to our court filing. Should HighBazaar resume its unlicensed events, we will not hesitate to use full weight of our enforcement authority to protect public health and safety,” said Attorney General Tong.

On January 4, Attorney General Tong issued cease and desist letters to HighBazaar’s organizers and landlord, the Masonic Temple Day Spring Lodge in Hamden. The cease and desist letters warned organizers that their events involved the illegal marketing and sale of cannabis outside of the regulated market, and that the events were accessible to individuals under the age of 21. The letters further warned that the markets appeared to violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (“CUTPA”), General Statutes § 42-110a, et seq., the Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis Act, General Statutes § 21a-420, et seq., and/or other applicable laws and regulations.

In the letter, Attorney General Tong requested that organizers cease holding the events immediately and warned that the Office of the Attorney General would “explore all legal options” should HighBazaar organizers fail to do so.

Despite those warnings, HighBazaar continued to advertise bi-weekly events online at a new location in Hamden, including an event planned for Sunday, January 21. The event was only cancelled after HighBazaar received notice of the request for a temporary injunction.

Also today, the Office of the Attorney General sent a notice to Eventbrite, which HighBazaar has used to promote its markets. The letter warns that such posts violate Eventbrite’s own Community Guidelines and that the events they promoted also violate Connecticut law. The Office of the Attorney General further sent notice to landlord Dieter Hauser, whose property at 3714 Whitney Street has been used for several HighBazaar events. The letter asks that Hauser cease making the property available for these events immediately. “If you do not do so, our office will explore all legal options,” the letter states.

Residents over age 21 can legally possess and consume cannabis in Connecticut. Cannabis products may only be sold in the regulated market and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. Cannabis products sold outside of the regulated market continue to be illegal and may subject sellers to civil and criminal penalties.

HighBazaar is not licensed to sell cannabis in Connecticut.

Today’s action follows a series of measures taken by Attorney General Tong to combat the sale of illegal cannabis in Connecticut, including high-THC delta-8 and delta-9 edibles. Last year, Attorney General Tong sent warning letters to all Connecticut licensed retailers of electronic vaping products advising them that sale of delta-8 THC by unlicensed retailers may be illegal.

To date, the Office of the Attorney General has ten pending enforcement actions against retailers and wholesalers selling illegal cannabis, and has secured judgments against four additional Connecticut retailers totaling $40,000 for alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act over the sale of illegal delta-8 THC products. A portion of the payments will be suspended if the retailers comply with terms of the judgment, including ceasing all sales of illegal cannabis. Additional investigations are active and ongoing.

Assistant Attorneys General Jonathan Blake, Michael Nunes and Addison Keilty, Legal Investigator Caylee Ribeiro, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov