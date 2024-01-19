Fabletics Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Luxe 360 Archive Collection

This limited-edition collection, designed by co-founder Ginger Ressler, highlights a decade of style, and features beloved and legendary pieces from the Fabletics vault

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in style. In honor of this momentous milestone, Fabletics is releasing an exclusive Luxe 360 Archive Collection, designed by co-founder Ginger Ressler, that revives some of the brand’s most beloved looks of all time.



This exclusive archival collection features redesigned pieces from the vault - creating an opportunity to offer even better versions of these already loved styles. From Fabletics’ most iconic sweatpant and hoodie, to everyone’s favorite PowerHold legging, to one of the brand’s most famous prints, the twelve-piece collection proves that a decade never looked so good, all while continuing to deliver on the brand’s promise to produce high-quality, feel-good style, at an accessible price point.

“Being able to celebrate a decade of Fabletics is truly a humbling experience,” said Ginger Ressler, co-founder, Fabletics. “Looking back at what we’ve created, and the loyal Members who have championed Fabletics from the start, makes me so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last ten years. As a thank you to our Members, this celebratory Luxe 360 Archive Collection pays homage to some favorites, with a reimagined design we know our fans will love even more than the originals.”

The anniversary Luxe 360 Archive Collection includes:

Clara Tank with Build-In Bra , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Made for maximum movement, with structured support - back and better than ever with a built-in bra

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95 Define High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 The Legendary PowerHold Define legging is back in the all-time favorite archival print, Starry Night

, VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Cropped Seamless Rib Full-Zip , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 The oh-so soft cropped jacket that lifts and sculpts for 24/7 wear

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Mesh Paneled Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 The studio bra of your dreams that is super soft, has mesh panels, and provides light lifting support

, VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95 High-Waisted Wrapping Mesh Paneled ⅞ Legging , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 The ultimate legging for the ultimate workout - the Mesh Powerhold gives you maximum sculpt with cooling airflow

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Femina Top , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 A redesigned take on this luxe and lightweight layering top

, VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Cloud Seamless Midi Bralette , VIP MSRP $29.95, Non-Member MSRP $39.95 Soft as a cloud and fits like a dream - the perfect everyday bra

, VIP MSRP $29.95, Non-Member MSRP $39.95 Ada Seamless Legging , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Second-skin seamless legging that lifts, sculpts, and feels like a dream

, VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Dash Bra , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 Strappy, seamless, and supportive - made for your every move

, VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95 The One Short (Men’s) , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Lightweight, streamlined fit, quick-dry, and anti-stink tech for everyday

, VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Cozy Fleece Go-To Sweatpant , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Go-To for a reason - now back in stock in a better-than-ever cozy fleece

, VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Go-To Hoodie (Women’s) , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95 Sporty details meets laidback luxe - perfect for pre or post workout with ultra-soft fleece lining

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95

The entire archival collection is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $29.95 to $84.95 USD. Starting today, this Luxe 360 collection is available to purchase in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and at Fabletics.com/collections/10-year .

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 90 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

