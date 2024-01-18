Submit Release
Better World: How Hamila was saved by Action Against Hunger in Somalia

This is the story of Halima, a little girl in Somalia who became severely malnourished. At an Action Against Hunger-funded treatment centre, she made a full recovery in just six weeks. Eden Sparke, from the charity, said: ‘Hunger is on the rise around the world but it is both preventable and treatable, and the sooner it is caught the quicker and more complete the recovery.’

Action Against Hunger has entered Halma’s story in our Better World Video awards – if you have an inspiring story to share, please enter by the end of January.

Whether it be a social media video or an ambitious short film, whether you are a young beginner filmmaker or an established campaigning group, we want to share your stories, which inspire and encourage others to help us tackle our urgent problems.

We’ve teamed up with MPB, the global platform for buying and selling used photo and video kit, and world-renowned eco-resort Wakatobi in Indonesia, and we have some great prizes on offer. You have until the end of January 2024 to enter. Find out more here

