Quest Commonwealth Debuts 'Safe Money Mindset' TV Show on WXYZ TV-Detroit

Quest Commonwealth

Premiering Jan 21st, Detroit's new 30-min show on ABC's Channel 7 explores retirement planning with experts from Quest Commonwealth.

Our aim with Safe Money Mindset, whether through the TV show, our new book, or our online resources, is to turn complex financial concepts into clear, actionable wisdom.” — Jeff Perry - Partner - Quest Commonwealth / Author of Safe Money Mindset

Quest Commonwealth, a beacon in holistic retirement planning, is excited to announce the launch of "Safe Money Mindset," a pioneering TV show set to debut on WXYZ TV-Detroit | Channel 7, an ABC affiliate, on Sunday, January 21st, 2024. This engaging 30-minute weekly program is dedicated to unraveling the complexities of retirement planning, offering viewers expert insights and strategies to secure a financially sound future.

At the heart of "Safe Money Mindset" is a team of seasoned financial experts from Quest Commonwealth, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the show. With a focus on various topics related to retirement planning, the program promises to enlighten viewers on the essential phases of Accumulation, Preservation, and Distribution, providing a comprehensive understanding of the retirement planning process.

Quest Commonwealth's commitment to public financial education takes center stage in "Safe Money Mindset." The show is a testament to the company's dedication to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary for making informed financial decisions. By breaking down complex financial concepts into practical advice, the show aims to guide viewers through the often-daunting landscape of retirement planning, ensuring a future of financial stability and peace of mind.

Each episode of "Safe Money Mindset" features a dynamic discussion led by Quest Commonwealth's experts, shedding light on a wide array of retirement planning topics. From investment strategies to risk management and estate planning, the show addresses the multifaceted aspects of financial wellness, catering to a diverse audience with varying financial goals and needs.

Viewers can look forward to a series of meticulously curated episodes, each focusing on critical topics like how to keep life savings safe in retirement, advanced tax planning techniques for a prosperous future, understanding and navigating the different phases of retirement savings, and mastering risk tolerance and capacity against systematic threats. The show will introduce the unique '3 Worlds of Money' investment system and discuss how to use Potential, Protection, and Hybrid assets to create the ultimate diversified portfolio. In addition, episodes on defending your legacy with robust estate planning and the comprehensive 'Ready, Set, Retire!' checklist will ensure viewers are well-prepared for a stress-free retirement.

Don't miss the premiere of "Safe Money Mindset" on Sunday, January 21, 2024, on WXYZ TV-Detroit | Channel 7. Join the experts from Quest Commonwealth each week for a journey into the world of retirement planning, where financial education is not just informative but transformative.

