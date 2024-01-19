Governor Phil Scott Appoints Ed McNamara Public Utility Commission Chair

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Ed McNamara as chair of the Public Utility Commission (PUC). McNamara most recently served as general counsel for the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), where he worked on a range of legal issues reflecting the significant regulatory diversity covered by the Agency.

“Ed is an experienced public servant, with a deep understanding of energy issues and policy,” said Governor Scott. “I appreciate his willingness to step up and continue his work on behalf of Vermonters in this new role.”

“I very much appreciate Governor Scott’s trust in appointing me as chair of the PUC,” said McNamara. ”Throughout my professional career I have pursued positions that require tackling important and complex issues. I have greatly enjoyed my time at ANR and look forward to the challenges that the PUC will be addressing over the next several years.”

Prior to his work at ANR, McNamara worked on energy issues for 20 years, first at the Public Service Department where he performed numerous roles, including as planning director, assisting with emergency response activities, and representing Vermont’s interests before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. McNamara started his legal career as a hearing officer and staff attorney for the PUC.

McNamara replaces Anthony Roisman, who was appointed by the Governor in 2017.

“I want to thank Tony for his dedicated service over the past six years, serving in this critical role,” said Governor Scott. “Tony’s leadership and commitment to Vermonters is admirable, and I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

McNamara will begin serving in the role effective Monday, January 29.

Click here for a photograph of McNamara.