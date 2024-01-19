nomnom, Official Sponsor of the Eastern Washington Eagles, Announces “Suite Life” Giveaway





SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., and official sponsor of The Eastern Washington University Eagles (EWU), is proud to offer nomnom rewards members a chance to win a prize package. All rewards members can enter to win and to watch the Eagles play in the Big Sky Championship Basketball Tournament from the Suite at Idaho Central Arena in Boise Idaho from March 9th - 13th, 2024.



The nomnom “Suite Life” package includes four all session passes to the tournament and access to the Suite during EWU games along with a $100 gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings and a EWU hoodie, shirt and hat.

“We wanted to give Eagles fans a memorable experience when they cheer on EWU from the comfort and privacy of their own suite,” said Brian Gray, Head of Marketing, Par Pacific Holdings. “It’s really easy to enter the contest on the nomnom app plus there’s tremendous savings all year long.”

To participate, simply download the nomnom rewards app to your smartphone or tablet, sign up to become a rewards member and then enter the “Suite Life Tournament Sweepstakes” now until January 31, 2024.

About nomnom:

For busy people on the go, nomnom puts you in the fast lane to a full tank and a happy belly because nomnom takes snacking to the next level by offering indulgent foods that you love and a friendly, convenient stop for all the essentials you need to fuel your day. Indulge in the delicious world of nomnom! With over 30 thriving locations and still expanding, discover your nearest nomnom store in Washington and Idaho today!

nomnom rewards members can enjoy a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon all-day, every day, receive additional discounts on gas and win cool prizes.

