TNDC Welcomes Todd den Engelsen as New CEO

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd den Engelsen to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



“Todd’s professional history in human resources, labour relations, board governance, contract negotiations, working with Indigenous communities, development corporations, heavy civil construction, mine development, and the oil and gas sector, makes him an excellent fit. He combines a strong business acumen with a keen understanding of human relations. On behalf of the board, we extend Todd a warm welcome to the TNDC team. We also extend our gratitude and appreciation to Bruce Gordichuk, TNDC’s President of Construction, who has led TNDC as the Interim CEO for the past three months and will continue to play an instrumental role assisting Todd moving forward,” says Carol Danielson, Chair, TNDC Board of Directors.

Todd is a seasoned executive leader with a track record building leaders and organizations to reach their potential. Todd has garnered a reputation of guiding organizations through periods of transition, change in ownership, rapid growth, mergers and acquisitions as well as Indigenous partnership and engagement.

Most recently, Todd was Director, Corporate Services with Morgan Group of Companies, a privately held heavy civil construction, mine development and environmental services company. Previously, he held President of Sales and Operations roles with industrial HSE services companies, and was Vice President, Organizational Development with a publicly traded oil and gas service company where he focussed on organizational performance and efficiency.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Executive Management from Royal Roads University. Todd is one of only a handful who have received the designation of Fellowship – as a Certified Human Resources Professional (FCPHR).

“Being Métis, the opportunity to work with an Indigenous business is very meaningful, and I am honoured to be joining TNDC. I have followed TNDC’s progress with admiration in recent years and am excited to apply my experience to growing TNDC’s reputation as a Tier 1 mining service provider, Indigenous Partner of Choice, and Employer of Choice. I look forward to working with TNDC’s board, team, shareholders, and partners to create long-term sustainable growth for the Tahltan Nation,” says Todd den Engelsen, TNDC CEO.

ABOUT TNDC

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefit from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optic communications services. To learn more, visit www.tndc.ca

Contact: Tahltan Nation Development Corporation Deena Tokaryk, TNDC Communications Manager Mobile 778 552 5082 communications@tndc.ca