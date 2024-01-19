Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.54% or by $224 thousand, to $4.9 million, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.54 for the period ending December 31, 2023 and $1.47 for the same period last year.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, were $1.2 million, which represents a decrease of $79 thousand of 6.0% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the same quarter in 2022, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance in 2023. Total net interest income reached an all-time high at $13 million, and net earnings also reached an all-time high at $4.9 million. Though loan growth was not as high as we had hoped, credit quality was very strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at year-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. We are very optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023, total assets were $446.4 million, an increase of $46.6 million or 11.65% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $17.7 million or 5.2% to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.8% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $1.8 million or 1.0% to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3.5 million for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $386.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $161.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $391.6 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $163.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $677.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.16% as compared with $583.3 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $491 thousand, which represents a decrease of $23 thousand or 4.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $514 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 28.6%, and 28.2% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
          As of
          12/31/2023   12/31/2022
          unaudited   audited
Assets      
  Cash and due from banks $ 35,503,719     $ 36,436,018  
    Cash and cash equivalents   35,503,719       36,436,018  
               
  Fed Funds Sold   25,218       -  
            25,218       -  
               
  Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses   6,736,976       6,347,231  
  Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses   208,506,305       160,668,959  
      Total Investments   215,243,282       167,016,191  
  Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of      
    $4,465,622 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022   174,352,294       176,555,783  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   3,126,100       2,045,200  
  Fixed assets, net   5,466,358       5,626,850  
  Accrued interest receivable   1,439,178       1,153,613  
  Bank owned life insurance   8,247,174       8,054,491  
  Other assets   3,010,916       2,947,830  
               
        Total assets $ 446,414,238     $ 399,835,974  
               
Liabilities      
  Deposits      
  Noninterest-bearing   167,131,411       204,189,323  
  Interest-bearing   152,669,374       133,263,940  
               
        Total deposits   319,800,786       337,453,262  
               
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000,000       15,000,000  
  Federal Reserve Bank borrowings   57,000,000       -  
  Subordinated debt   10,000,000       10,000,000  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
  Accrued interest payable   2,156,153       124,947  
  Other liabilities   1,876,475       1,815,062  
               
        Total liabilities   408,926,413       367,486,270  
               
               
Shareholders' Equity      
  Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized      
    and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding      
    at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022   10,502,558       10,502,558  
  Retained earnings   28,920,732       24,269,527  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized      
    loss on available for sale, net of taxes   (1,935,465 )     (2,422,382 )
               
        Total shareholders' equity   37,487,824       32,349,703  
               
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 446,414,238     $ 399,835,974  
               


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
                   
      For the three month ended   For the twelve month ended
      31-Dec   31-Dec
       2023    2022     2023      2022
      (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest Income              
  Interest and fees on loans   2,577,443     2,376,312     9,823,006       9,569,690
  Interest on investment securities   1,364,796     1,127,397     4,808,931       3,323,894
  Other interest income   1,159,255     387,625     4,149,741       968,329
                   
    Total interest income   5,101,493     3,891,334     18,781,678       13,861,913
                   
Interest Expense              
  Interest on deposits   940,935     185,046     2,776,069       362,922
  Interest on borrowings   877,294     233,400     2,990,249       874,663
                   
    Total interest expense   1,818,229     418,445     5,766,317       1,237,585
                   
Net Interest Income   3,283,264     3,472,888     13,015,360       12,624,328
                   
Provision For Loan Losses   1,366     7,115     (80,440 )     143,102
                   
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses   3,281,898     3,465,773     13,095,800       12,481,226
                   
Noninterest Income              
  Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   421,554     342,658     1,605,884       1,285,773
  Interchange fees   98,618     110,702     413,421       475,099
  Earnings from bank-owned life insurance   49,884     47,276     192,683       183,152
  Other miscellaneous income   107,569     82,694     379,220       292,039
                   
    Total noninterest income   677,625     583,331     2,591,208       2,236,063
                   
Noninterest Expense              
  Salaries and employee benefits   1,377,483     1,398,248     5,478,872       5,100,354
  Occupancy and equipment   144,224     158,265     604,614       637,146
  Other expenses   721,205     673,572     2,705,344       2,403,009
                   
    Total noninterest expense   2,242,912     2,230,085     8,788,829       8,140,509
                   
Income before income tax expense   1,716,612     1,819,020     6,898,178       6,576,780
Provision for income taxes   490,624     513,771     1,961,483       1,864,125
                   
Net Income $ 1,225,988   $ 1,305,249   $ 4,936,695     $ 4,712,655
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.38   $ 0.41   $ 1.54     $ 1.47
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38   $ 0.41   $ 1.54     $ 1.47
                   


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
   
  For the three month ended  
  31-Dec   31-Dec
Key Financial Ratios 2023   2022   2023   2022
(unaudited)              
Annualized return on average equity 13.50 %   16.56 %   14.26 %   15.55 %
Annualized return on average assets 1.07 %   1.28 %   1.11 %   1.17 %
Net interest margin 2.98 %   3.57 %   3.07 %   3.30 %
Core efficiency ratio 56.63 %   54.98 %   56.31 %   54.78 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.008 %   -0.008 %   -0.025 %   -0.039 %
               
Average Balances              
(thousands, unaudited)              
Average assets 459,186     408,426     444,588     404,284  
Average interest-earning assets 437,455     386,370     423,343     382,555  
Average interest-bearing liabilities 238,822     161,659     217,141     158,859  
Average gross loans 178,998     180,687     179,066     176,759  
Average deposits 333,662     346,817     333,335     343,914  
Average equity 36,315     31,526     34,618     30,300  
               
  End of period        
  12/31/2023   12/31/2022        
Credit Quality              
Non-performing loans 492,242     404,095          
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 %   0.22 %        
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.11 %   0.10 %        
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.49 %   2.26 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.27 %   0.22 %        
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 907.20 %   1014.74 %        
               
Other Period-end Statistics              
Shareholders equity to total assets 8.40 %   7.92 %        
Net loans to deposits 54.52 %   52.32 %        
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 52.26 %   60.51 %        
Company Leverage Ratio 9.26 %   8.12 %        
               

