JBH Works Rebrands to Convey Five, Pioneering the Future of Cloud-Based Call Center Solutions

Cloud Based Call Center Convey Five Call Center Solutions

JBH Works, a renowned leader in call center solutions, has announced a major rebranding to reflect its enhanced focus on technology and cloud-based services.

The launch of Convey Five is not just a name change, but a renewed commitment to innovation and excellence in the call center industry.” — Justin Hill

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JBH Works, a renowned leader in call center solutions, has announced a major rebranding to reflect its enhanced focus on cutting-edge technology and cloud-based services. The company, now known as Convey Five, will continue its legacy of excellence under the new brand, which is live at https://conveyfive.com/.

Justin Hill, the owner of Convey Five, expressed his enthusiasm about the rebranding, "The launch of Convey Five is not just a name change, but a renewed commitment to innovation and excellence in the call center industry. Our dedication to integrating advanced technology and cloud-based solutions signifies our pledge to lead and transform call centers' operations."

The rebranding to Convey Five represents a strategic move by the company to align its expansive range of services with the evolving needs of modern businesses. Specializing in Voice Over IP (VoIP), enterprise contact center solutions, call center CRM, and more, Convey Five aims to set new standards in the industry. The company's expertise in providing customized, cloud-based call center software, virtual call center solutions, and inbound call center software places it at the forefront of technological advancements.

The new brand name and website symbolize the company's vision of offering seamless, flexible, and efficient call center solutions to businesses worldwide. Convey Five, building on the strong foundation established by JBH Works, will continue to serve its clients from its headquarters in Lewisville, Texas, with the same commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.



About Convey Five:

Convey Five, formerly JBH Works, is a leader in providing innovative call center solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in a wide range of services, including hosted call centers, VoIP services, and custom call center CRM solutions. Based in Lewisville, Texas, Convey Five is dedicated to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art communication tools and cloud-based software.