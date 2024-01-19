Submit Release
Collagen-mediated calcium carbonate polymorph modulation─a nature-inspired general chemistry experiment utilizing modern characterization tools, including SEM, EDS, and FTIR-ATR spectroscopy

Published 19 January 2024 Science
This manuscript introduces a novel General Chemistry experiment designed to incorporate modern instrumental methods and bioinspired materials in the context of marine environments and sustainability. The experiment explores the influence of collagen on the formation of calcium carbonate (CaCO3) polymorphs over two 2 h lab sessions, focusing on vaterite, aragonite, and calcite. By engaging in this experiment, students reinforce their knowledge, learn key concepts in General Chemistry, and develop essential skills required for the course. Additionally, students use advanced analytical techniques, such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive spectroscopy (EDS), and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy with attenuated total reflectance (FTIR-ATR), to investigate crystal formation and determine polymorph compositions. The experiment also simulates the effects of ocean acidification on CaCO3 crystals. Student feedback emphasizes the value of practical application and real-world relevance, making this experiment a valuable addition not only to General Chemistry courses, but also to advanced courses including analytical methods, physical chemistry, nanotechnology, environment science, or material science.

Furlan P. Y., Furlan A. Y., Bryant P. L., Thorn N. R. & Reckline C. I., 2023. Collagen-mediated calcium carbonate polymorph modulation─a nature-inspired general chemistry experiment utilizing modern characterization tools, including SEM, EDS, and FTIR-ATR spectroscopy. Journal of Chemical Education 100(12): 4828–4837. Article.

