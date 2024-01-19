Submit Release
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $375,157 or $0.15 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,777,342 or $1.47 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

   
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.  
12900 PRESTON ROAD  
DALLAS, TEXAS  
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
      December 31   December 31  
Income Statement   2023     2022     2023     2022    
                     
Interest Income   17,379,498     13,964,988     62,794,529     48,816,473    
Interest Expense   9,488,902     2,646,470     29,042,148     5,284,922    
Net Interest Income   7,890,596     11,318,518     33,752,381     43,531,551    
                     
Provision for Loan Losses 0     (600,000 )   (450,000 )   (3,485,600 )  
Noninterest Income   1,315,404     894,272     5,974,664     5,346,556    
Noninterest Expenses   (8,833,769 )   (8,791,918 )   (34,823,274 )   (34,176,083 )  
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary     372,231     2,820,872     4,453,771     11,216,424    
                     
Income Tax   2,926     (538,052 )   (676,429 )   (2,170,111 )  
Net Income   375,157     2,282,820     3,777,342     9,046,313    
                     
Earnings per Share   0.15     0.89     1.47     3.52    
                     
              Twelve Month Average  
       As of December 31    Ended December 31  
Balance Sheet   2023     2022     2023     2022    
                     
Total Assets   1,771,144,330     1,680,874,912     1,710,498,702     1,715,642,031    
Total Loans   1,190,277,991     1,035,607,831     1,081,065,097     949,537,258    
Deposits     1,480,179,142     1,517,778,940     1,475,393,497     1,546,082,734    
Stockholders' Equity   163,995,395     157,265,893     160,824,549     160,950,279    
                     
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


