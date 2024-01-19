Material Bank Appoints Jan Heck as Global President of Kitchen and Bath

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material Bank , the world’s largest marketplace for searching, sampling, and specifying architecture, design, and construction materials, today announced the appointment of Jan Heck as the Global President of Kitchen and Bath. Heck brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to this role, enhancing Material Bank’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for the design community.



In this newly formed role, Heck will lead the strategic vision and operational execution of Material Bank’s Kitchen and Bath category, overseeing partnerships and new Member and Brand initiatives. With a proven track record of driving growth and deep knowledge of brand positioning, customer engagement, and business transformation, Heck will play a pivotal role in advancing Material Bank’s leadership in the market.

Heck joins Material Bank with nearly 25 years of experience in the kitchen and bath industry. Having served as President of Miele Canada, a subsidiary of the world’s largest family-owned premium appliance company, where he was later appointed President and CEO of Miele USA, Heck showcased his ability to drive business success through strategic leadership with a keen understanding of market dynamics. During his time at Miele, Heck led the company through significant transformations, redefining their business model and significantly boosting brand awareness and sales. Heck has been on the board of directors of the National Kitchen & Bath Association for the past three years and has served as Chairman since 2022. He is also the Chairman of the Board of the German Chamber of Commerce in New York and the German American Chamber of Commerce USA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jan Heck to Material Bank as Global President of Kitchen and Bath,” said Adam Sandow, Founder. “Jan’s unparalleled industry knowledge, strategic vision, and ability to create impactful business solutions will undoubtedly elevate our offering in the kitchen and bath space. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future growth and success of Material Bank.”

Heck expressed his excitement about joining Material Bank, stating, “I am so honored to be a part of this incredible team. Embracing innovation in the design ecosystem is essential, and joining Material Bank presents a unique opportunity to bring my experience and contribute to a revolutionary platform that continues to shape the future of the design community.”

This appointment reflects Material Bank’s dedication to attracting top talent. Heck’s addition to the team signals a new chapter to grow its leadership in the kitchen and bath sector, foster strategic partnerships, and enhance its overall platform experience.

About Material Bank:

Material Bank is a marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most sustainable way to search, sample, and specify materials. Named as one of Business Insider’s Top Hottest Proptech Startups and Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, the revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples are delivered overnight in a single box. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank has changed the way material manufacturers and brands connect with the architecture and design industry. Material Bank is now available in Europe delivering samples in 29 countries and has launched with more than 200 Brand Partners on the European platform.

Monica Del Borrello Email: mdb@materialbank.com