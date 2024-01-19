Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,000 in the last 365 days.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Adhvaith Sridhar a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Adhvaith Sridhar a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Adhvaith Sridhar has been named a STEM Scholarship recipient by The SBB Research Group Foundation.

Sridhar, a sophomore, studies Biochemistry and Psychology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. In addition to his coursework, Sridhar has developed a genetically engineered plant with an enhanced immune system to combat crop losses and address global hunger. He has also designed an alternative mouse model to better reflect human infant immunity for drug and vaccine development.

“Adhvaith is a true visionary. His forward-thinking work is sure to change the field, and I’m so pleased we can support him in his journey," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan
Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation
Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org
Phone: 1-847-656-1111
Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59f237fd-1f53-4c80-b483-387430b547eb


Adhvaith Sridhar

Adhvaith Sridhar has been named a STEM Scholarship recipient by The SBB Research Group Foundation.

You just read:

University of Minnesota Twin Cities Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more