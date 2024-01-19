University of Minnesota Twin Cities Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Adhvaith Sridhar a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Adhvaith Sridhar a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).







Sridhar, a sophomore, studies Biochemistry and Psychology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. In addition to his coursework, Sridhar has developed a genetically engineered plant with an enhanced immune system to combat crop losses and address global hunger. He has also designed an alternative mouse model to better reflect human infant immunity for drug and vaccine development.

“Adhvaith is a true visionary. His forward-thinking work is sure to change the field, and I’m so pleased we can support him in his journey," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59f237fd-1f53-4c80-b483-387430b547eb