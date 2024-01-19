Submit Release
Eltropy Streamlines In-Branch Experiences With New Lobby Management Capability

Eltropy introduces Lobby Management

The industry’s digital conversations platform leader introduces seamless visitor experience and staffing optimization

With Lobby Management, we can make every visit effortless while unlocking many operational efficiencies and equipping staff to serve members better.”
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy
MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced the launch of Lobby Management – a new capability to create better in-branch experiences. Part of Eltropy’s Unified Digital Conversations Platform, Lobby Management empowers in-branch associates to manage customer flow effectively, all while providing members and customers with the convenience of self-service kiosk technology. Credit unions and banks can make lasting first impressions when members or customers visit their locations and ensure top-notch personalized experiences that cater to their needs and exceed expectations.

Key features of Lobby Management include:

- Enable visitors to secure appointments or get in line before arriving
- Track real-time queue position
- Automatically inform visitors by text when it’s their turn
- Convert long queues into future appointments to avoid long waits
- Access branch traffic insights to optimize staffing and service.

“The branch remains an essential member and customer touchpoint in community banking and at credit unions, yet inefficient queues and resource allocation often undermine the experience for both visitors and employees,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “With Lobby Management, we can make every visit effortless while unlocking many operational efficiencies and equipping staff to serve members better.”

Lobby Management integrates seamlessly into Eltropy’s suite of secure, compliant digital conversation tools for efficient branch operations. For more information about Lobby Management visit https://eltropy.com/products/lobby-management/.

The introduction of Lobby Management builds on Eltropy's recent impressive growth. Having just passed the milestone of 600 customers, as well as seeing tremendous adoption of its AI-powered products with over 50 CFIs signed up, Eltropy continues to demonstrate its leadership in digital conversations solutions for financial institutions. With the streamlined visitor experiences and optimized staffing enabled by Lobby Management, Eltropy continues to drive innovation while delivering measurable value for community banks and credit unions across the country.

About Eltropy
Eltropy is the industry’s first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

