Bit.Store Enhances Crypto Card Services with TrueUSD Integration

Bit.Store, a dynamic player in the cryptocurrency card industry, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with TrueUSD (TUSD). This partnership aligns with Bit.Store's mission to continually evolve its service offerings, providing an ever-expanding array of crypto spending solutions to its global user base.

Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit.Store has established itself as a leader in seamlessly integrating cryptocurrency into daily financial activities, offering both virtual and physical crypto cards. These cards are designed for the modern crypto user, combining the convenience of traditional banking with the innovation of digital currency. Now, by accepting TUSD for card recharges, Bit.Store is adding to its diverse payment options, enabling users to enjoy even more stability and flexibility in their transactions.

TrueUSD, as the fourth-largest stablecoin in the market, boasts exceptional stability and reliability, underscoring the high-quality backgrounds of both TrueUSD and Bit.Store.

Key Features and Benefits of Bit.Store:

Diverse Card Options : Bit.Store offers both virtual and physical crypto cards, catering to a range of user preferences for online and in-store transactions.

: Bit.Store offers both virtual and physical crypto cards, catering to a range of user preferences for online and in-store transactions. Customizable Experience : Users can choose from multiple Bank Identification Numbers (BINs), tailoring their cards to fit specific spending needs and preferences.

: Users can choose from multiple Bank Identification Numbers (BINs), tailoring their cards to fit specific spending needs and preferences. High Spending Limits : Bit.Store stands out for offering higher spending limits compared to many competitors, empowering users to make substantial transactions with ease.

: Bit.Store stands out for offering higher spending limits compared to many competitors, empowering users to make substantial transactions with ease. User-Centric Design: The platform is crafted with user experience in mind, making managing crypto assets straightforward and enjoyable.

TrueUSD, known for its reliability as a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, complements Bit.Store's commitment to providing secure and user-friendly financial solutions. Users can now enjoy the added assurance that comes with using a stablecoin for their crypto card transactions.

Looking Ahead with Bit.Store:

Bit.Store's partnership with TrueUSD is a part of its ambitious strategy to broaden its service spectrum and cater to the diverse needs of its users. Following a year of significant growth and restructuring, Bit.Store is poised to make even greater strides in the crypto card market.

With plans to launch an innovative mobile app, expand its ambassador program, and introduce new top-up methods, including Bitcoin ordinals, Bit.Store is steadily advancing towards its goal of being a leader in crypto payment solutions.

Experience the enhanced flexibility and security of managing your digital finances with Bit.Store. Visit www.bitstore.com to discover more about our offerings and how the new TrueUSD integration can elevate your crypto card experience.

About TrueUSD:

TrueUSD stands out as the first USD-pegged stablecoin with live on-chain attestations by independent third-party institutions. It's a widely recognized stablecoin, listed on over 100 trading platforms including major ones like Binance and Huobi, and actively present on more than 10 mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, TRON, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Polygon.

TUSD's daily attestation by MooreHK, a leading global accounting firm, and its integration with Chainlink’s Proof of Reserves, ensures secure minting and enhances its transparency and reliability. You can learn more about TUSD on its official website

