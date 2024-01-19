Industry and Trade Ministry's Party Committee Standing Board disciplined

VIETNAM, January 19 -

HÀ NỘI - The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission decided to give a warning to the Standing Board of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure as a disciplinary measure, during its meeting in Hà Nội on January 10-11 and 19.

Warnings were also issued to the Party Committees and Party cells in previous and current tenures of some units of the ministry, as well as a number of former and incumbent senior officials.

A number of officials of the ministry’s units were expelled from the Party, while former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director General of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority Đỗ Đức Quân were dismissed from all Party positions.

The standing board of the ministry’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, along with Party Committees in previous and current tenures of several units, were reprimanded.

The commission proposed that the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider the responsibilities of and disciplinary actions against the Party delegations to the ministry in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures, along with several senior officials, including Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh, who served as former Secretary of the Party delegation and former Minister of Industry and Trade.

The commission also asked the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider the responsibilities of and disciplinary actions against Trịnh Đình Dũng, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister; Mai Tiến Dũng, former member of the Party Central Committee, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office; Đỗ Thắng Hải, member of the Party delegation and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade; Hoàng Quốc Vượng, former member of the Party delegation and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade who is also former Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members’ Council of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.

During the meeting, the commission also scrutinised the performance of inspection, supervision, and enforcement of Party discipline against the standing board of the Gia Lai provincial Party Committee and its Inspection Commission.

The commission also discussed draft regulations on the protection of persons denouncing and struggling against corruption and negative practices to submit to the Politburo for consideration and promulgation, along with some other important issues. VNA/VNS