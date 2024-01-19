Nationalism and Politicized Religion are Causing Problems in the Balkans
Webinar regarding nationalism and politicized religions are increasing instances of nationalist-driven religious discrimination in the Balkans.
The political symbiosis of the Serbian Orthodox Church and the resurgent Serbian nationalist movement have underpinned... social and political instability in the western Balkans in the past decades."
— Jovan Čavor, University of Auckland
The Anti-Racism Initiative of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world’s leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is gathering experts on the Balkan nations, human rights, and identity politics to discuss increasing instances of nationalist-driven religious discrimination in the area.
A central focus of discussion at the free webinar will be the complicated relationship between church and state in several of these nations, particularly how the Serbian Orthodox Church is used to further political goals.
In a statement, webinar organizers said special attention will be given to the intertwining of nationalism and religion, and how this results in discrimination:
“This pertains to discrimination against those who are not adherents of the Serbian Orthodox Church, who are not ethnic Serbs, and against other national and linguistic groups, the LGBT community, and others,” they said. “We will also address religiously motivated discrimination coming from official authorities in Serbia, Montenegro, and the Bosnian-Herzegovinian entity of Republika Srpska.”
Two speakers at the webinar further elaborated on what they’ll bring to the discussion. Nemanja Batrićević, a Montenegrin political scientist, and Jovan Čavor, a researcher at the University of Auckland, take particular interest in the current trends being seen in Montenegro:
''A key focus of my discussion during our upcoming webinar … will be the rampant clericalization of Montenegro in recent years,” Batrićević said. “Given that Montenegro is among the most ethnically diverse polities in the Western Balkans, I am keen to explore the social and political consequences of such negative trends. Most notably, I wish to discuss the latest data concerning the erosion of social cohesion, the increase in political polarization, and the nature of ethnic distance, particularly between ethnic minorities and the (deeply divided) Orthodox population.''
Jovan Čavor commented: ''The political symbiosis of the Serbian Orthodox Church and the resurgent Serbian nationalist movement have largely underpinned the armed conflicts and the social and political instability in the western Balkans in the past decades,” Čavor said. “This webinar allows for such important topics to be discussed, and in this case for the serious implications of the misuse of political power of religious organisations to be highlighted. In line with the above, I will speak about the political role of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro and the ensuing outcomes for the Montenegrin society.''
The virtual meeting will take place on January 25th, 2024 at 2 PM EDT. Register for the free webinar at https://bit.ly/if20-balkans
Speakers will include:
· Nemanja Batrićević – Political scientist and professor of identity politics at the University of Montenegro.
· Jovan Čavor – Researcher in Applied Linguistics, sociolinguistic issues, and South Slavic Languages at the University of Auckland, NZ.
· Alek Barovic – Montenegrin political scientist with focuses on genocide studies, mass atrocities, nationalism, and extremism.
· Tanya L. Domi – Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs; Harriman Institute
The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.
For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org.
