Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend Increase

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.21 per Class A share, reflecting a 5% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend over the previous quarter’s dividend.

The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2024.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogen’s Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, GSK’s Trelegy, Novartis’ Promacta, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Roche’s Evrysdi, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

