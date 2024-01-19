Vaxart Receives $9.27 Million BARDA Project NextGen Award to Prepare for Phase 2b Clinical Study Evaluating Its COVID-19 Oral Pill Vaccine Candidate

- 10,000-subject Phase 2b study would evaluate Vaxart’s next generation oral pill XBB COVID-19 vaccine against an approved mRNA vaccine comparator -



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that the United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded the Company $9.27 million to fund preparation for a 10,000 subject Phase 2b clinical study evaluating Vaxart’s oral pill XBB COVID-19 vaccine candidate against an approved mRNA vaccine comparator.

“We are very honored to receive this BARDA award, which will support the innovative approach of our oral pill vaccine platform,” said Dr. Michael Finney, Vaxart’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our oral pill vaccine platform may ultimately hold the promise of revolutionizing how we fight pandemics and how we vaccinate against several infectious diseases. Our team is very excited about this contract, which allows us to prepare to move forward with our oral COVID vaccine program, together with BARDA.”

“We believe we have the chance to improve on existing vaccines in two important ways,” said Dr. James F. Cummings, Vaxart’s Chief Medical Officer. “First, a thermostable pill vaccine such as Vaxart’s offers the chance to overcome needle-phobia, a documented obstacle to vaccination, and offers the potential to make it easier to vaccinate more people faster than with traditional injected vaccines. Second, our previous research on other vaccine constructs found Vaxart’s oral pill vaccine to be cross-reactive against all tested SARS-CoV-2 variants and to trigger long-lasting immune responses, potentially offering broader, longer protection than the current first-generation vaccines. We believe our vaccine does this by triggering both a systemic and mucosal response.”

Project NextGen is a $5 billion initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics that provide broader and more durable protection against COVID-19 than the first generation COVID vaccines and medicines. Vaxart’s oral pill vaccine platform provides many of the features desired by BARDA, such as generating mucosal immunity and providing a cross-reactive response to many COVID variants.

This project has been funded with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. 75A50124C00002.

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

