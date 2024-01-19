Trust Stamp announces the continued growth of its patent portfolio for AI-powered biometric technology

Trust Stamp received a notice for allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a new patent covering its liveness technology used in conjunction with its patented biometric encryption technology

Atlanta, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM announced that on January 12th the USPTO issued a notice of allowance for utility patent application #17/401,504 covering “Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric Based Encryption."

Dr Norman Poh, Trust Stamp’s Chief Science Officer, commented, "Our liveness detection technology used in conjunction with our patented identity tokenization is designed to defend against the escalating occurrence of presentation attacks. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland this week, JPMorgan shared that they are fighting off around 45 billion attempts a day to infiltrate their system. It is inevitable that the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence tools will increase the capabilities of the attackers and we believe that AI-powered defenses such as this are essential as we seek to stay one-step ahead of the systematic risk.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









