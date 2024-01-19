Mega Matrix Corp. Appoints Xiangchen (Steven) Gao as Chief Operating Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that Mr. Xiangchen (Steven) Gao has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Gao will lead the development of the Company’s new short drama business and will report directly to the Company’s CEO, Mr. Yucheng Hu.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gao served as the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Digital Element Co., Ltd. Before this, he held the position of Senior Investment Manager at Fengshion Capital. Between 2019 and 2021, Mr. Gao was the Senior Strategic Manager at ByteDance. From 2016 to 2019, he worked as a Senior Investment Manager at Baofeng Group. Mr. Gao possesses over eight years of experience in investment and strategic operations. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 2015.

“Steven brings tremendous amount of experience in online streaming which will further enhance the development of our new FlexTV, a short drama streaming platform based in Singapore,” said Mr. Hu, the Company’s CEO. “On behalf of the entire team, we officially welcome Steven aboard.”

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California with five subsidiaries: Saving Digital Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation (“Saving”), Mega Matrix, Inc., an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation (“Mega”), Marsprotocol Technologies Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation (“MTP”) and FunVerse Holding Limited (“FunVerse”), a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. The Company focuses on crypto-related and short drama business. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

