MangoRx’s Brand and Products to be Featured by Barstool Sports in Week of Programming Around the Biggest Sports Event of the Year on February 11

"King of the Internet" Dave Portnoy's Uber-Popular Sports Media Company to Spotlight FDA-Approved Oral Testosterone Replacement ‘Prime’ by MangoRx, Powered by Kyzatrex®

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated hair growth product (“GROW”) and erectile dysfunction (“ED”) drug (“Mango”), is excited to announce that it will be a Marquee Sponsor for Barstool Sports’ week-long programming schedule surrounding the Big Game in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb 11, 2024.

The MangoRx brand will be featured across Barstool programming during the week of the Super Bowl, including The Dozen Trivia Live Show Pro-Am with Dave Portnoy and other Barstool fan favorites, Stool Scenes' "Super Bowl Special", and The Rundown, in addition to sponsoring the Big Game’s Day-of livestream from Chicago HQ, the brand’s content house in Las Vegas, and several other podcasts and radio shows.

In addition, as a Marquee Sponsor, MangoRx will be prominently featured on the Barstool Podcasts starting the week of January 22nd and running through March 15th with an estimated number of over 7 million views and impressions.

Dave Portnoy, one of the most recognizable faces in the American sports media industry, founded Barstool Sports, growing the brand into the multi-million-dollar preeminent digital sports media presence. Portnoy, famously known as “El Presidente”, aka “The Mogul”, aka “Davey Pageviews” and the “King of Pizza Reviews”, has established an unassailable empire of influence through Barstool Sports' deeply authentic voice. Already the #1 most followed publisher in the 18-34 demographic and a top-ten global podcast publisher and set to become the first brand to achieve 7 billion likes on TikTok, the fastest growing social media platform worldwide, Barstool Sports, through its innovative content, has established a massive distribution footprint on multiple platforms.

"The Barstool livestream for the Big Game saw its audience grow by nearly 200% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023," remarked Jacob Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of MangoRx. “This is dead center in terms of our target market for our major products, and we couldn’t find a bigger megaphone to power our brand reach than Dave’s empire of influence. Barstool is #1 across the board and we are thrilled to align our brand with Dave and his team for the biggest media event of the year!”

As a Marquee sponsor of Barstool’s Big Game live stream, MangoRx’s products and branding will be present throughout their newly opened Chicago HQ including live promotional giveaways to viewers of the stream.

“We’re thrilled to continue and build upon our partnership with MangoRx in what has been a natural fit between both of our brands”, said Ryan McDermott, Head of Sales, Barstool Sports. “The Big Game is the biggest night for advertisers and we’re looking forward to showcase ‘Prime’ to our passionate fans so this product stands out all week long.”

MangoRx will be using this marketing opportunity to feature its newly launched product, 'Prime' by MangoRx, powered by KYZATREX®️, an innovative FDA-approved oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) product KYZATREX, a prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions, is one of only three FDA approved TRT treatments that is delivered orally--as opposed to the traditional, invasive, and inconvenient injection-based drug delivery protocol. KYZATREX delivers testosterone in a softgel capsule that is absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system, avoiding liver toxicity.

The benefits of ‘Prime,’ powered by KYZATREX, over traditional injectable TRTs include enhanced vitality, improved mood, sharper cognition, optimized physical performance, and balanced hormonal levels at 96% efficacy by day 90, as demonstrated in Phase 3 clinical research by Marius Pharmaceuticals. With ‘Prime,’ MangoRx will expand broad-based consumer access to this revolutionary therapy.

About Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is one of the most influential lifestyle brands in America. Founded by Dave Portnoy in 2003 who over the years has become a media mogul today known to many as the King of the Internet, the famous @stoolpresidente on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Tik Tok, YouTube & founder of the popular One Bite Pizza Reviews across the U.S.

Barstool Sports began as a four-page sports newspaper that he distributed by hand on Boston's subway platforms and street corners. With a rich 21-year history, Over the years, under Dave Portnoy's guidance, Barstool Sports transformed into a multimedia empire that includes podcasts, video content, and merchandise.

Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal, and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool at the top of the charts. Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand that has established an extremely influential and deeply authentic voice. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms, including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay-per-view, subscription, and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Barstool Sports reaches a hyper-engaged audience of 66+ million monthly unique users, with 46% of men and women in the coveted 18-34 age demographic. Barstool steals the spotlight in cultural moments. Their presence at major sporting events drives more awareness, engagement, and viewership in younger demographics than any other media brand. Barstool Sports and its founder, Dave Portnoy, consistently ranks as the #1 most influential social media account at major sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Golf, Stanley Cup Finals, NASCAR's Daytona 500, and more.

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED) and hair growth. Interested consumers can use MangoRx’s telemedicine platform for a smooth medical prescription that is exclusively compounded for each individual. Orders will then be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx’s partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient’s doorstep.

To learn more about MangoRx’s mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com or on social media @Mango.Rx .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen and President, Jonathan Arango, combined have majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://www.mangoceuticals.com/sec-filings . All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

