Bionano Announces the Final Speaker Lineup for 2024 Symposium with 33 OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Across a Wide Range of Research Applications

26 different customers representing North America, Asia and Europe

33 oral presentations across four consecutive days

69 scientific posters will be featured in a virtual exhibition hall

Topics span the application of optical genome mapping (OGM) in research applications in cancer, cell and gene therapy, and genetic diseases

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its 2024 Symposium lineup of 33 oral presentations delivered by 26 different customers worldwide featuring the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across a wide range of research applications in cancer, cell and gene therapy, and genetic disease. 2024 Symposium will take place virtually from January 22 to 25, 2024. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM. Each day will feature user presentations, a live panel with Q&A, and scientific posters within the virtual exhibition hall. On day 2, Bionano will unveil a new product expected to advance cytogenetics and structural variant analysis.

“We believe 2024 Symposium is an opportunity for the OGM community to come together and share the progress they are making in translational research using OGM alongside other genome analysis tools,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “Symposium provides a chance for anyone interested or currently working with OGM to form connections within the community and see the potential impact of looking at the genome in a different way. We believe this year’s event will be our best to date, with an expanded focus on the use of OGM in cell and gene therapy, as well as some very exciting product announcements that will drive further research advancements.”

“Our 2023 Symposium was a fantastic event where OGM users shared their data covering genetic disorder and cancer research. Since then, we have made significant improvements in our end-to-end workflow which we believe has enabled our customers to advance their clinical and translational research. The presentations at this year’s event have been elevated to a new level, with dedicated sessions on advancements in heme malignancy research and solid tumor analysis, updates from global consortia driving OGM adoption, and new OGM data from researchers focused on solving constitutional diseases and rare disease,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer at Bionano. “Symposium attendees have a unique opportunity to learn from their peers, network, and view scientific posters and new products that we will showcase each day.”

Each session of Symposium will start at 7:00 am PST and will last approximately 3 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join for a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is the list of customer presentations for each day and the application area.





January 22: New Standards in Hematological Malignancies

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Tiffany Clouston Saint John Regional Hospital Optical Genome Mapping: Pivoting Towards a New Technology



Dr. Ying Zou Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Comprehensive Genome-wide Genetic Profile in Plasma Cell Neoplasm by OGM Dr. Guilin Tang University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) in T-lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) Dr. Yanming Zhang Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Clinical Research Applications of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) in Cancer Cytogenetics Dr. Agnes Daudignon Lille Hospital FrOGG: French Speaking OGM Group from GFCH Dr. Adam Smith University of Toronto The "Framework" for the Clinical Research Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies Daniel Saul Bionano Advancements in Informatics and Software for OGM Data Analysis



January 23: New Frontiers in Oncology

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Marc-Henri Stern Institut Curie Features of Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) in Solid Tumors Using Optical Genome Mapping Dr. Isabelle Raymound-Bouchard Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Developing Optical Genome Mapping for CD 138+ Plasma Cells Dr. Scott Ryall Brigham and Women’s Hospital Illuminating a New Path Forward for Cancer Research Dr. Ravindra Kolhe Augusta University Novel Biomarkers Unveiled by Utilization of OGM in Cancer Investigations Dr. Trilochan Sahoo Bionano Laboratories A Prospective Study of Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies Dr. Deb Tweddle Newcastle University Novel Structural Variants Detected by Optical Genome Mapping in Neuroblastoma Dr. Miriam Bornhorst Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Application of Optical Genome Mapping for Pediatric Brain Tumors: Solving Challenging Cases Dr. Adrian Dubuc Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Raising the Bar: Comprehensive Cytogenetic Profiling for Improved Lymphoma Analysis Darisha Jiandani Bionano The Next Major OGM Advancement: Unlocking Flexible Structural Variant Analysis at Scale



January 24: Advances in Constitutional Applications

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Roger Stevenson Equinamitas Optical Genome Mapping for Prenatal Genetic Testing – Multisite Evaluation and Validation Dr. Roger Stevenson Equinamitas Detection of Constitutional Structural Variants by Optical Genome Mapping – A Multisite Study of Postnatal Samples Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal Greenwood Genetic Center Optical Genome Mapping in Rare Disorders Dr. Noemi Buisset Medicover Genetics Insights from Optical Genome Mapping: Uncovering Discrepancies in Chorionic Villi STC and LTC Dr. Laila El Khattabi AP-HP Sorbonne The CHROMAPS study: First Results from Optical Genome Mapping Dr. Maria Clara Bonaglia Scientific Institute E. Medea Optical Genome Mapping (OGM): Refining Genotype Phenotype Correlation in Different Types of Structural Variants Dr. Yassmine Akkari Nationwide Children’s Hospital Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) Identifies Multiple Structural Variants in a Case with Atypical Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Dr. Ulrich Brockel Medical College of Wisconsin Optical Genome Mapping for Constitutional Chromosome Analysis Dr. Madhuri Hedge Revvity Molecular Analysis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Using Optical Genome Mapping Tanushi Sahai Bionano The Sample Preparation Landscape for Optical Genome Mapping



January 25: OGM in Cell and Gene Therapy

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Alex Hastie Bionano Detection of CRISPR Related Structural Variants in Genome Edited Hematopoietic Stem Cells in X-SCID Disease Dr. Sam Dougaparsad



Bionano Optical Genome Mapping: Revolution in Quality Control for Cell Genomic Integrity Dr. John Yu Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Whole Genomic Analysis Reveals Atypical Non-Homologous Off-target Large Structural Variants Induced by CRISPR-Cas9-mediated Genome Editing Dr. Samantha Maragh National Institute of Standards and Technology Initial Outcomes of Variant Detection and Quantitation from the First NIST Genome Editing Consortium Interlab Study Dr. Andy Pang



Bionano Genome Integrity QC Using Optical Genome Mapping – A Technical Guide Owen Pearce eGenesis Engineering Porcine Genomes for Xenotransplantation: Detecting Structural Variants in Engineered Genomes Using Optical Genome Mapping Dr. Saumyaa Saymyaa AstraZeneca Applications of OGM in Cell and Gene Therapy



Symposium registration is open to all and there is no charge for attending this event. Register today at https://bionanosymposium2024.vfairs.com/.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

