Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,102 in the last 365 days.

MedBright AI to Present at CEM Bahamas Small-Cap Conference and Maxim Group’s 2024 Healthcare IT Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) has announced today that they will be presenting at both the CEM Bahamas Small-Cap Conference, and Maxim Group’s 2024 Healthcare IT Conference in the upcoming week.

CEM destination events link public and private issuers with top-tier investors through 1:1 meetings and networking at select venues across North America. MedBright AI is scheduled to have 18 one-on-one meetings with small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high net worth investors, followed by two days of networking with over 60 qualified prospective investors. The CEM Bahamas event takes place January 18-20, 2024.

Maxim Group’s 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference is hosted by Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, and sits down with healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience. This event starts at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. To join this event, please register here.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance. Click here to view the MedBright AI corporate video.

MedBright AI Investments Inc.
Trevor Vieweg, Chief Executive Officer
604-602-0001
Email: investors@medbright.ai


Primary Logo

You just read:

MedBright AI to Present at CEM Bahamas Small-Cap Conference and Maxim Group’s 2024 Healthcare IT Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more