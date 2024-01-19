Submit Release
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Full Year 2023 with Total Assets of $2.2 Billion

 Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $7.9 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and up from $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.51% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.53%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.36, compared to $1.47 in the prior quarter and $1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $82.3 million or 4.7% from September 30, 2023
  • Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $105.7 million or 6.0% from September 30, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $25.0 million as a consequence of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $62.1 million or 4.1% from September 30, 2023
  • As of December 31, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.6 billion or 172% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $272 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity
  • Net interest margin was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.92% for the prior quarter and 0.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • The spot rate for total deposits was 2.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.18% at September 30, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 2.12% in the prior quarter and 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per share was $32.08 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.88 since September 30, 2023 as a result of strong earnings and a decrease in net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased 6.2% quarter-over-quarter

2023 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Record net income of $40.9 million (GAAP basis), or $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), for FY'23, up from $24.7 million in FY'22. Net income for 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.70%(1) (as adjusted) and a return on average tangible common equity of 20.60%(1) (as adjusted)
  • Record diluted earnings per share of $7.11 (GAAP basis), or $5.85(1) (as adjusted), for FY'23, up from $4.33 in FY'22
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $258.9 million or 16.3% from December 31, 2022
  • Provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $6.1 million for FY'23, compared to a provision of $2.2 million in FY'22. The net reversal for FY'23 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million, which includes $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013
  • Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $200.2 million or 12.0% from December 31, 2022. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $57.0 million as a consequence of funding loan growth. Core deposits were $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $114.4 million or 7.8% from December 31, 2022
  • Net interest margin was 4.65% for FY'23, as compared to 4.87% in FY'22
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.81% for FY'23, an increase from 0.34% in FY'22. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.18% at December 31, 2022. Total cost of funding sources was 1.98% for FY'23, an increase from 0.42% in FY'22
  • Tangible book value per share was $32.08 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.02 since December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings and a decrease in net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased 28.0% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, which represents a 5.6% increase from $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported record net income of $40.9 million (GAAP basis), or $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), and record diluted earnings per share of $7.11 (GAAP basis), or $5.85(1) (as adjusted).

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments our Team achieved in 2023. Record earnings for yet another year in 2023, despite a challenging environment, is a testament to how CalPrivate Bank continues to build Relationships and provide valued Solutions to Clients. We are very pleased with achieving loan growth of 16% in 2023 while many other banks backed away from lending in their communities. Competition for deposits remains intense so we are focused on providing exceptional service and being a Trusted partner to our Clients.”

Sowers added, “The market disruptions during 2023 have provided an opportunity for CalPrivate Bank to hire exceptional talent and leverage our Distinctly Different Service model to serve the needs of our communities. Credit trends remain solid and we continue to diligently perform portfolio management activities to anticipate and prepare for changes in economic and interest rate conditions. Our goal remains to stay attuned to the market and enhance shareholder value.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share is provided on page 15.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 4.6% from the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.4 million or 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by margin compression as interest expense increased by $2.3 million, which resulted primarily from a 44 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.2 million in interest income, which resulted from a 2.9% increase in average earning assets and 4 basis point increase in yield on earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.33%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 5.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 34 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on deposits and other funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.64% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 6.60% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.24% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.92% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.48% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter and provision expense of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.7 million with a 9.62% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $436 thousand, compared with $7.2 million with a 9.47% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $466 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter and $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $430 thousand compared to the prior quarter driven by increased headcount and adjustments to share-based compensation. Other expenses declined by $297 thousand due primarily to the reclassification adjustment recorded in the prior quarter for the reversal of reserve for unfunded commitments which was previously presented as other expenses and is now recorded in the provision (reversal) for credit losses line of the income statement. The efficiency ratio was 50.22% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 48.51% in the prior quarter and 55.22% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned decrease in net interest income.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.9%, compared to 29.8% in the prior quarter and 29.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $2.15 billion, an increase of $78.2 million since the prior quarter and $297.6 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities, partially offset by lower cash balances. Total cash and due from banks was $178.1 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.2 million or 10.2%, since September 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of the settlement of $52 million of brokered certificates of deposit obtained at the end of September 2023 and subsequently used to pay off Federal Home Loan Bank Advances in early October 2023. Loans HFI totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $82.3 million or 4.7% since September 30, 2023. Investment securities available for sale (“AFS”) were $102.5 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $15.9 million, or 18.3% since September 30, 2023 as a result of new securities purchased and lower net unrealized losses. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $105.7 million since September 30, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $62.1 million, which was driven by an $84.4 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs), partially offset by a $22.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. A portion of the increase in core deposits is seasonal in nature due to end of year client activities. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 48.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $24.5 million or 1.33% of loans HFI, compared to 1.35% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.23% of total assets as of December 31, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.0 million. Total classified assets consisted of 9 loans as of December 31, 2023, which included 6 loans totaling $7.1 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 3 loans were commercial and industrial loans, two of which were SBA loans with a balance of $1.4 million, which includes one loan that is 75% guaranteed and one loan that is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, and the third was a $2.5 million unsecured loan with a specific reserve of $1.25 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  December 31, 2023 (2) September 30, 2023
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 10.07% 9.98%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.02% 11.03%
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.27% 12.28%

(2) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.


About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
Assets                
Cash and due from banks $ 19,811     $ 20,013     $ 14,495  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   39,667       20,508       30,409  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   118,622       157,807       83,738  
Total cash and due from banks   178,100       198,328       128,642  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   4,000       1,500       7,923  
Investment debt securities available for sale   102,499       86,648       104,652  
Loans held for sale   1,233       4,071       7,061  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts   1,847,161       1,764,846       1,588,248  
Allowance for loan losses   (24,476 )     (23,789 )     (19,152 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance   1,822,685       1,741,057       1,569,096  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   8,915       8,915       7,020  
Right of use asset   3,096       2,827       3,265  
Premises and equipment, net   1,700       1,447       1,742  
Servicing assets, net   2,318       2,449       3,007  
Accrued interest receivable   7,499       6,877       5,291  
Other assets   20,423       20,100       17,181  
Total assets $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219     $ 1,854,880  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities                
Noninterest bearing $ 572,755     $ 595,023     $ 691,392  
Interest bearing   1,302,615       1,174,664       983,730  
Total deposits   1,875,370       1,769,687       1,675,122  
FHLB borrowings   57,000       82,000       -  
Other borrowings   17,961       17,959       17,954  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   16,354       29,894       18,480  
Total liabilities   1,966,685       1,899,540       1,711,556  
                 
Shareholders' equity                
Common stock   74,003       73,416       72,221  
Additional paid-in capital   3,679       3,584       3,353  
Retained earnings   116,604       108,757       77,810  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (8,503 )     (11,078 )     (10,060 )
Total shareholders' equity   185,783       174,679       143,324  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219     $ 1,854,880  



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended
   Year to Date
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
   Dec 31, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
Interest Income                    
Loans $ 31,482   $ 30,568   $ 24,717   $ 116,548     $ 80,922
Investment securities   655     562     592     2,357       2,143
Deposits in other financial institutions   1,926     1,748     756     6,757       1,467
Total interest income   34,063     32,878     26,065     125,662       84,532
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   10,874     8,210     3,149     30,589       4,897
Borrowings   1,001     1,413     320     4,754       1,311
Total interest expense   11,875     9,623     3,469     35,343       6,208
                     
Net interest income   22,188     23,255     22,596     90,319       78,324
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   459     471     60     (6,146 )     2,178
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   21,729     22,784     22,536     96,465       76,146
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   373     313     274     1,344       1,160
Net gain on sale of loans   436     466     792     1,547       4,678
Other noninterest income   435     380     18     2,031       1,202
Total noninterest income   1,244     1,159     1,084     4,922       7,040
                     
Noninterest expense:                    
Compensation and employee benefits   7,942     7,512     8,482     30,673       30,430
Occupancy and equipment   790     781     820     3,172       3,107
Data processing   1,001     1,064     942     3,887       3,411
Professional services   410     564     1,018     576       5,261
Other expenses   1,625     1,922     1,813     5,662       6,035
Total noninterest expense   11,768     11,843     13,075     43,970       48,244
Income before provision for income taxes   11,205     12,100     10,545     57,417       34,942
Provision for income taxes   3,346     3,611     3,102     16,561       10,233
Net income $ 7,859   $ 8,489   $ 7,443   $ 40,856     $ 24,709
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,800   $ 8,422   $ 7,394   $ 40,563     $ 24,495
                     
Earnings per share                    
Basic earnings per share $ 1.38   $ 1.49   $ 1.33   $ 7.18     $ 4.41
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36   $ 1.47   $ 1.31   $ 7.11     $ 4.33
                     
Average shares outstanding   5,664,028     5,658,340     5,551,376     5,646,409       5,555,495
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,723,735     5,709,994     5,645,355     5,704,519       5,652,571



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
  Average
Balance
   Interest
   Average
Yield/Rate
   Average
Balance
   Interest
   Average
Yield/Rate
   Average
Balance
   Interest
   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                                        
Deposits in other financial institutions $ 144,265   $ 1,926   5.30 %   $ 130,583   $ 1,748   5.31 %   $ 91,324   $ 756   3.28 %
Investment securities   101,719     655   2.58 %     101,313     562   2.22 %     114,390     592   2.07 %
Loans, including LHFS   1,788,572     31,482   6.98 %     1,745,113     30,568   6.95 %     1,527,863     24,717   6.42 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,034,556     34,063   6.64 %     1,977,009     32,878   6.60 %     1,733,577     26,065   5.97 %
Noninterest-earning assets   27,930               28,188               25,627          
Total Assets $ 2,062,486             $ 2,005,197             $ 1,759,204          
                                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                        
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered   112,580     503   1.77 %     99,243     402   1.61 %     98,504     295   1.19 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   713,754     5,811   3.23 %     657,453     4,248   2.56 %     592,707     1,551   1.04 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered   123,985     1,155   3.70 %     114,437     933   3.23 %     72,040     265   1.46 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered   950,319     7,469   3.12 %     871,133     5,583   2.54 %     763,251     2,111   1.10 %
Total brokered deposits   256,761     3,405   5.26 %     202,644     2,627   5.14 %     90,095     1,038   4.57 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   1,207,080     10,874   3.57 %     1,073,777     8,210   3.03 %     853,346     3,149   1.46 %
                                         
FHLB advances   56,511     728   5.11 %     87,190     1,142   5.20 %     12,195     112   3.64 %
Other borrowings   17,960     273   6.03 %     17,958     271   5.99 %     18,063     208   4.57 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,281,551     11,875   3.68 %     1,178,925     9,623   3.24 %     883,604     3,469   1.56 %
                                         
Noninterest-bearing deposits   581,579               625,115               720,656          
Total Funding Sources   1,863,130     11,875   2.53 %     1,804,040     9,623   2.12 %     1,604,260     3,469   0.86 %
                                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   19,069               27,810               13,614          
Shareholders' equity   180,287               173,347               141,330          
                                         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,062,486             $ 2,005,197             $ 1,759,204          
                                         
Net interest income/spread     $ 22,188   4.11 %       $ 23,255   4.48 %       $ 22,596   5.11 %
Net interest margin         4.33 %           4.67 %           5.17 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Year to Date 
  Dec 31, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                          
Deposits in other financial institutions $ 134,783   $ 6,757   5.01 %   $ 96,277   $ 1,467   1.52 %
Investment securities   106,470     2,357   2.21 %     117,870     2,143   1.82 %
Loans   1,702,321     116,548   6.85 %     1,394,369     80,922   5.80 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,943,574     125,662   6.47 %     1,608,516     84,532   5.26 %
Noninterest-earning assets   28,442               25,719          
Total Assets $ 1,972,016             $ 1,634,235          
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered   102,972     1,612   1.57 %     89,442     530   0.59 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   659,191     16,007   2.43 %     529,108     2,555   0.48 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered   105,810     3,263   3.08 %     69,154     636   0.92 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered   867,973     20,882   2.41 %     687,704     3,721   0.54 %
Total brokered deposits   192,060     9,707   5.05 %     34,200     1,176   3.44 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   1,060,033     30,589   2.89 %     721,904     4,897   0.68 %
                           
FHLB advances   72,322     3,666   5.07 %     11,889     288   2.42 %
Other borrowings   17,966     1,088   6.06 %     17,978     1,023   5.69 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,150,321     35,343   3.07 %     751,771     6,208   0.83 %
                           
Noninterest-bearing deposits   632,652               733,313          
Total Funding Sources   1,782,973     35,343   1.98 %     1,485,084     6,208   0.42 %
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   23,294               13,120          
Shareholders' equity   165,749               136,031          
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,972,016             $ 1,634,235          
                           
Net interest income/spread     $ 90,319   4.49 %       $ 78,324   4.84 %
Net interest margin         4.65 %           4.87 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Jun 30, 2023
   Mar 31, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $ 178,100     $ 198,328     $ 135,859     $ 211,812     $ 128,642  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   4,000       1,500       7,661       7,661       7,923  
Investment securities   102,499       86,648       94,574       103,790       104,652  
Loans held for sale   1,233       4,071       1,982       465       7,061  
Total loans held-for-investment   1,847,161       1,764,846       1,717,705       1,623,028       1,588,248  
Allowance for loan losses   (24,476 )     (23,789 )     (22,588 )     (21,135 )     (19,152 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance   1,822,685       1,741,057       1,695,117       1,601,893       1,569,096  
Right of use asset   3,096       2,827       2,525       2,889       3,265  
Premises and equipment, net   1,700       1,447       1,539       1,744       1,742  
Other assets and interest receivable   39,155       38,341       37,480       36,374       32,499  
Total assets $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,854,880  
                             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Noninterest Bearing $ 572,755     $ 595,023     $ 657,980     $ 639,664     $ 691,392  
Interest Bearing   1,302,615       1,174,664       1,041,192       944,102       983,730  
Total Deposits   1,875,370       1,769,687       1,699,172       1,583,766       1,675,122  
Borrowings   74,961       99,959       83,958       209,956       17,954  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   16,354       29,894       26,396       20,592       18,480  
Total liabilities   1,966,685       1,899,540       1,809,526       1,814,314       1,711,556  
Shareholders' equity                            
Common stock   74,003       73,416       73,379       73,254       72,221  
Additional paid-in capital   3,679       3,584       3,405       3,289       3,353  
Retained earnings   116,604       108,757       100,281       84,751       77,810  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (8,503 )     (11,078 )     (9,854 )     (8,980 )     (10,060 )
Total shareholders' equity   185,783       174,679       167,211       152,314       143,324  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,152,468     $ 2,074,219     $ 1,976,737     $ 1,966,628     $ 1,854,880  
                             
Book value per common share $ 32.48     $ 30.63     $ 29.32     $ 26.83     $ 25.60  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 32.08     $ 30.20     $ 28.82     $ 26.30     $ 25.06  
Shares outstanding   5,719,115       5,703,350       5,702,637       5,676,017       5,599,025  

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023
   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Interest income $ 34,063   $ 32,878   $ 30,763     $ 27,958   $ 26,065
Interest expense   11,875     9,623     8,055       5,790     3,469
Net interest income   22,188     23,255     22,708       22,168     22,596
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   459     471     (7,149 )     73     60
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   21,729     22,784     29,857       22,095     22,536
                     
Service charges on deposit accounts   373     313     310       348     274
Net gain on sale of loans   436     466     171       474     792
Other noninterest income   435     380     573       643     18
Total noninterest income   1,244     1,159     1,054       1,465     1,084
                     
Compensation and employee benefits   7,942     7,512     7,189       8,030     8,482
Occupancy and equipment   790     781     795       806     820
Data processing   1,001     1,064     878       944     942
Professional services   410     564     (836 )     438     1,018
Other expenses   1,625     1,922     776       1,339     1,813
Total noninterest expense   11,768     11,843     8,802       11,557     13,075
                     
Income before provision for income taxes   11,205     12,100     22,109       12,003     10,545
Income taxes   3,346     3,611     6,575       3,029     3,102
Net income $ 7,859   $ 8,489   $ 15,534     $ 8,974   $ 7,443
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,800   $ 8,422   $ 15,407     $ 8,923   $ 7,394
                     
Earnings per share                    
Basic earnings per share $ 1.38   $ 1.49   $ 2.72     $ 1.59   $ 1.33
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36   $ 1.47   $ 2.69     $ 1.57   $ 1.31
                     
Average shares outstanding   5,664,028     5,658,340     5,654,435       5,608,193     5,551,376
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,723,735     5,709,994     5,726,522       5,673,394     5,645,355



  Performance Ratios
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
ROAA 1.51 %   1.68 %   3.18 %   1.96 %   1.68 %
ROAE 17.29 %   19.43 %   38.42 %   24.80 %   20.89 %
ROATCE (1) 17.53 %   19.74 %   39.14 %   25.32 %   21.41 %
Net interest margin 4.33 %   4.67 %   4.73 %   4.90 %   5.17 %
Net interest spread 4.11 %   4.48 %   4.58 %   4.80 %   5.11 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 50.22 %   48.51 %   37.04 %   48.90 %   55.22 %
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.26 %   2.34 %   1.80 %   2.52 %   2.95 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Total assets $ 2,062,486   $ 2,005,197   $ 1,959,802   $ 1,857,994   $ 1,759,204
Earning assets $ 2,034,556   $ 1,977,009   $ 1,927,061   $ 1,833,089   $ 1,733,577
Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,788,572   $ 1,745,113   $ 1,675,790   $ 1,597,236   $ 1,527,863
Total deposits $ 1,788,659   $ 1,698,892   $ 1,656,540   $ 1,624,777   $ 1,574,002
Total shareholders' equity $ 180,287   $ 173,347   $ 162,173   $ 146,778   $ 141,330



  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):                  
Investor owned $ 583,069   $ 541,088   $ 527,819   $ 514,194   $ 517,462
Owner occupied   202,106     185,296     177,177     178,511     161,880
Multifamily   168,324     159,700     158,082     151,262     139,894
Secured by single family   146,370     153,132     148,464     147,813     135,164
Land and construction   33,655     30,253     32,519     26,953     21,234
SBA secured by real estate   349,676     343,576     329,403     272,059     263,355
Total CRE   1,483,200     1,413,045     1,373,464     1,290,792     1,238,989
Commercial business:                  
Commercial and industrial   350,879     337,815     332,394     319,154     336,012
SBA non-real estate secured   9,807     11,081     9,121     10,591     11,449
Total commercial business   360,686     348,896     341,515     329,745     347,461
Consumer   3,275     2,905     2,726     2,491     1,798
Total loans held for investment $ 1,847,161   $ 1,764,846   $ 1,717,705   $ 1,623,028   $ 1,588,248



  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023   Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 572,755   $ 595,023   $ 657,980   $ 639,664   $ 691,392
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered   121,829     108,508     101,064     99,988     109,130
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   742,617     696,499     670,195     637,031     614,991
Time deposits, excluding brokered   147,583     122,622     105,757     77,052     54,887
Total deposits, excluding brokered   1,584,784     1,522,652     1,534,996     1,453,735     1,470,400
Total brokered deposits   290,586     247,035     164,176     130,031     204,722
Total deposits $ 1,875,370   $ 1,769,687   $ 1,699,172   $ 1,583,766   $ 1,675,122



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Jun 30, 2023
   Mar 31, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
Allowance for loan losses:                    
Beginning balance $ 23,789   $ 22,588   $ 21,135     $ 19,152   $ 19,092
Impact of CECL adoption   -     -     -       1,910     -
Provision for loan losses   687     1,194     (7,149 )     73     60
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   -     7     8,602       -     -
Ending balance   24,476     23,789     22,588       21,135     19,152
Reserve for unfunded commitments (1)   1,741     1,969     2,172       2,802     1,718
Total allowance for credit losses $ 26,217   $ 25,758   $ 24,760     $ 23,937   $ 20,870

(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.


  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Jun 30, 2023
   Mar 31, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,847,161     $ 1,764,846     $ 1,717,705     $ 1,623,028     $ 1,588,248  
Allowance for loan losses $ (24,476 )   $ (23,789 )   $ (22,588 )   $ (21,135 )   $ (19,152 )
30-89 day past due loans and still accruing $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans and still accruing $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ 5,053     $ 5,105     $ 3,354     $ 4,384     $ 3,880  
NPAs / Assets   0.23 %     0.25 %     0.17 %     0.22 %     0.21 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO   0.27 %     0.29 %     0.20 %     0.27 %     0.24 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ -     $ (7 )   $ (8,602 )   $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     (2.05 )%     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI   1.33 %     1.35 %     1.32 %     1.30 %     1.21 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   484.39 %     465.99 %     673.46 %     482.09 %     493.61 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2023   Sep 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2023     Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes                    
Income before provision for income taxes $ 11,205   $ 12,100   $ 22,109     $ 12,003   $ 10,545
ANI recovery (1)   -     -     (7,708 )     -     -
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)   -     -     (1,635 )     -     -
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)   -     -     (986 )     -     -
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,205   $ 12,100   $ 11,780     $ 12,003   $ 10,545
                     
Adjusted net income                    
Net income $ 7,859   $ 8,489   $ 15,534     $ 8,974   $ 7,443
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)   -     -     (5,430 )     -     -
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)   -     -     (1,152 )     -     -
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)   -     -     (694 )     -     -
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,859   $ 8,489   $ 8,258     $ 8,974   $ 7,443
                     
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")                    
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36   $ 1.47   $ 2.69     $ 1.57   $ 1.31
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)   -     -     (0.94 )     -     -
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)   -     -     (0.20 )     -     -
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)   -     -     (0.12 )     -     -
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.36   $ 1.47   $ 1.43     $ 1.57   $ 1.31
                     
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,723,735     5,709,994     5,726,522       5,673,394     5,645,355

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  Year to Date
  Dec 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes        
Income before provision for income taxes $ 57,417     $ 34,942
ANI recovery (1)   (7,708 )     -
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)   (1,635 )     -
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)   (986 )     -
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 47,088     $ 34,942
         
Adjusted net income        
Net income $ 40,856     $ 24,709
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)   (5,430 )     -
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)   (1,152 )     -
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)   (694 )     -
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 33,580     $ 24,709
         
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")        
Diluted earnings per share $ 7.11     $ 4.33
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)   (0.94 )     -
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)   (0.20 )     -
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)   (0.12 )     -
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 5.85     $ 4.33
         
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,704,519       5,652,571

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                             
  For the three months ended  
  Dec 31, 2023
   Sep 30, 2023
   Jun 30, 2023
   Mar 31, 2023
   Dec 31, 2022
Efficiency Ratio                            
Noninterest expense $ 11,768     $ 11,843     $ 8,802     $ 11,557     $ 13,075  
Net interest income   22,188       23,255       22,708       22,168       22,596  
Noninterest income   1,244       1,159       1,054       1,465       1,084  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,432       24,414       23,762       23,633       23,680  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   50.22 %     48.51 %     37.04 %     48.90 %     55.22 %
                             
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                            
Noninterest expense $ 11,768     $ 11,843     $ 8,802     $ 11,557     $ 13,075  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation   -       -       1,635       -       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   11,768       11,843       10,437       11,557       13,075  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,432       24,414       23,762       23,633       23,680  
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination   -       -       (84 )     -       -  
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)   23,432       24,414       23,678       23,633       23,680  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   50.22 %     48.51 %     44.08 %     48.90 %     55.22 %
                             
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                            
Net interest income $ 22,188     $ 23,255     $ 22,708     $ 22,168     $ 22,596  
Noninterest income   1,244       1,159       1,054       1,465       1,084  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,432       24,414       23,762       23,633       23,680  
Less: Noninterest expense   11,768       11,843       8,802       11,557       13,075  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 11,664     $ 12,571     $ 14,960     $ 12,076     $ 10,605  
                             
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                            
Net income $ 7,859     $ 8,489     $ 15,534     $ 8,974     $ 7,443  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   7,859       8,489       8,258       8,974       7,443  
Average assets   2,062,486       2,005,197       1,959,802       1,857,994       1,759,204  
Average shareholders' equity   180,287       173,347       162,173       146,778       141,330  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,451       2,709       2,975       3,026       3,385  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   177,836       170,638       159,198       143,752       137,945  
                             
Return on average assets   1.51 %     1.68 %     3.18 %     1.96 %     1.68 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)   1.51 %     1.68 %     1.69 %     1.96 %     1.68 %
Return on average equity   17.29 %     19.43 %     38.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)   17.29 %     19.43 %     20.42 %     24.80 %     20.89 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   17.53 %     19.74 %     39.14 %     25.32 %     21.41 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)   17.53 %     19.74 %     20.81 %     25.32 %     21.41 %
                             
Tangible book value per share                            
Total equity   185,783       174,679       167,211       152,314       143,324  
Less: Total intangible assets   2,318       2,449       2,875       3,057       3,007  
Total tangible equity   183,465       172,230       164,336       149,257       140,317  
Shares outstanding   5,719,115       5,703,350       5,702,637       5,676,017       5,599,025  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 32.08     $ 30.20     $ 28.82     $ 26.30     $ 25.06  

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 14.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
           
  Year to Date  
  Dec 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2022  
Efficiency Ratio          
Noninterest expense $ 43,970     $ 48,244  
Net interest income   90,319       78,324  
Noninterest income   4,922       7,040  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   95,241       85,364  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   46.17 %     56.52 %
           
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio          
Noninterest expense $ 43,970     $ 48,244  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation   1,635       -  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   45,605       48,244  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   95,241       85,364  
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination   (84 )     -  
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)   95,157       85,364  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   47.93 %     56.52 %
           
Pretax pre-provision net revenue          
Net interest income $ 90,319     $ 78,324  
Noninterest income   4,922       7,040  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   95,241       85,364  
Less: Noninterest expense   43,970       48,244  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,271     $ 37,120  
           
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity          
Net income $ 40,856     $ 24,709  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   33,580       24,709  
Average assets   1,972,016       1,634,235  
Average shareholders' equity   165,749       136,031  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,774       3,463  
Average tangible common equity   162,975       132,568  
           
Return on average assets   2.07 %     1.51 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)   1.70 %     1.51 %
Return on average equity   24.65 %     18.16 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)   20.26 %     18.16 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   25.07 %     18.64 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)   20.60 %     18.64 %

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.

 


