Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,102 in the last 365 days.

KBS Builders Wins $2 Million Contract for Nantucket Workforce Housing Project

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the “Company”), the leading modular manufacturer in New England, announced it has signed a $2 million contract to manufacture modular units to provide seasonal workforce housing for the Town of Nantucket, MA. KBS will manufacture 14 modular units totaling over ten thousand square feet, to be constructed into a multi-family building of 20 apartments providing affordable, high-quality, and energy-efficient housing to those who live and work on the island. The project will be completed in conjunction with J&J Contractors.

KBS’ volumetric modular construction process provides a solution to housing shortages that offers efficient timelines, cost-savings, and reduced environmental impact. KBS’ modular units will be manufactured offsite during the off-season and installed before peak season, ensuring minimal disruption to island tourism. This makes it the ideal solution to housing projects in the workforce and affordable housing spaces, especially in tourism-heavy markets like Nantucket. The Company has a long history in New England and surrounding areas of delivering high-quality projects, on time and on budget.

Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, noted, “Our excellent track record in delivering high-quality large-scale projects makes KBS the ideal partner for many New England area contractors. Over the last three years, we have completed several commercial projects for military veterans, local workforces, and homeless shelters, in addition to dormitories for colleges and classrooms for schools. Working with J&J Contractors on this new project to bring quality, efficient housing to the Nantucket workforce at an affordable cost is an exciting way to start the year. Our work here is a demonstration of the value that KBS offers to local municipalities and organizations through our modular manufacturing and multi-family expertise. I am proud of the work our team has done in honing and expanding our capabilities, and look forward to further helping local communities through our affordable housing initiative.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.
KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company’s main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com.

For more information, contact:
KBS Builders, Inc.
Matthew Sullivan
VP, Business Development
617-820-3677
msullivan@kbs-homes.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

KBS Builders Wins $2 Million Contract for Nantucket Workforce Housing Project

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more