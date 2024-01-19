Microencapsulated Ingredients Market in North America & Europe | Size to Surpass USD 349.2 million by 2026

North America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients Market Trend

North America & Europe microencapsulated ingredients market is projected to reach $349.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America & Europe microencapsulated ingredients market garnered $229.9 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $349.2 million by 2026, witnessing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients Market by Ingredients (Pigments, Vitamins, UV filters, Skin Lightening Components, Essential Oils, Antiaging Components, and Active Ingredients), and Application (Color Cosmetics, Sunscreen Lotions/UV Protection, Whitening & Lightening Creams, Anti-Wrinkle & Antiaging Creams, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6468

Leading market players analyzed in the research are BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Clariant AG, Kobo Products, Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Korea Particle Technology Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Merck KGaA, Symrise AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Lycored, Salvona LLC, Euracli, Koehler, Air Liquide SA, Ashland Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nouryon, Reed Pacific Specialty Corporation, Chongqing Pellets Techniques & Trade Co. Ltd., Nanovetores, Biogenica, Gelyma, and Infinitec.

Rise in disposable income in emerging economies and increase in demand for natural ingredients drive the growth of the North America & Europe microencapsulated ingredients market. Based on ingredient, the UV filters segment held the largest market share. Based on application, the whitening and lightening cream segment would register the fastest growth rate. Moreover, the region across Europe dominated the market in 2018. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key market players, major segments, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in disposable income in emerging economies and increase in demand for natural ingredients propel the growth of the North America & Europe microencapsulated ingredients market. However, stringent government regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in skincare products are expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The global market is segmented into ingredient, application, and region. Based on ingredient, the market is categorized into pigments, vitamins, UV filters, skin lightening components, essential oils, anti-aging components, and active ingredients. The UV filters segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding for nearly one-fourth of the North America & Europe microencapsulated ingredients industry share, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Contrarily, the anti-aging component segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6468

Based on application, the market is classified into color cosmetics, sunscreen lotions (UV protection), whitening & lightening creams, anti-wrinkle & antiaging creams, and others. The anti-wrinkle and anti-ageing cream segment held the largest market share accounting for one-fourth of the total market share. On the other hand, the whitening and lightening cream segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecasting period.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America and Europe. The European region dominated the market in 2018, contributing to three-fifths of the total market share. At the same time, the region across North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% in between 2019 to 2026.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-and-europe-microencapsulated-ingredients-market/purchase-options

Related Reports:

Anti-A geing Ingredients Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-ageing-ingredients-market-A11812

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deodorant-and-antiperspirant-ingredients-market-A15597

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

