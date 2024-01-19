Mushroom Market Size Projected to reach Approximately USD 53.34 Billion by 2027

Mushrooms market

Global mushroom industry was pegged at $33.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $53.34 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in commercial consumption of mushrooms in restaurants, cafeterias, and hotels and shift in consumer preference toward vegan food drive the growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mushrooms are considered to be good for health as they contain negligible sodium and gluten content. Low fat and cholesterol content is expected to result in increased consumer acceptance of mushrooms. They are grouped under vegetables and contain various nutrients such as potassium, vitamins, and selenium. The most popular of mushroom is Agaricusbisporus, which is considered safe for most people to eat as they are grown in a controlled and sterilized environment.

Get Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5491

Major market players

The Mushroom Company

SA Mushrooms

Monaghan Mushrooms

NABIA

White Prince Mushrooms

Basciani Foods

To-Jo Mushrooms

Valley Mushrooms

Mush-boom Costa Pty. Ltd

Ann Miller’s Specialty Mushrooms

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4bb48685a8736f9876c16f5c5c98e552

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak and followed pandemic severely affected the the mushroom industry due to travel restrictions and disruption in the supply chain. Moreover, several manufacturing plants stopped production due to low market demand.

Due to strict safety and precaution measurements imposed by several governments, laborers chose to go back to their homes, leaving the work on the farm. The loss of workforce significantly affected the production of mushrooms.

The shiitake segment dominated the market

By type, the shiitake segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mushroom market, as it helps in reducing the risk of heart disease, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and certain types of cancers. However, the button segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, as they are very high in minerals and vitamins.

The specialty stores segment held the lion’s share

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global mushroom market, as they offer discounts and benefits of immediate gratification. However, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to rigorous online marketing, availability of detailed information, and the option of free home delivery.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5491

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, as the North American industry focuses on creative and advanced technologies to boost the production of mushrooms. However, the global mushroom market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2027. This is owing to advancements in technology, increase R&D investments, and rise in demand for mushrooms because of their high nutritional properties.