Coherent Announces Date Of FY2024 Second-Quarter Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in a shareholder letter posted on Coherent’s website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations after market close on Monday, February 5. Coherent’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, February 6, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Individuals wishing to listen to the live webcast of the call can access the event at the company’s website by visiting coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts or via this link. The call will be recorded and a replay will be available to interested parties for a limited time.

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Paul Silverstein
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investor.relations@coherent.com


