Governor Newsom Issues 2023 Social Innovation Impact Report  

Published: Jan 19, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom released the 2023 Social Innovation Impact Report, the third report since 2020 to catalog California’s collaborative approach to problem-solving and partnership.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the State of California has partnered with leading philanthropies and community-based organizations to address problems decades in the making, launching 59 public-private partnerships and leveraging $4.2 billion in philanthropic and corporate contributions to unlock $13.6 billion in public dollars. Together, we have developed innovative approaches to some of our state’s toughest challenges.

“In every issue from infrastructure to climate to human rights, our philanthropic partners help us catalyze true change and accelerate our work so that Californians across the state, regardless of background, can benefit,” said Governor Newsom. “This report is proof positive that California leads not just in technology innovation, but in social innovation, too.”

The 2023 Social Innovation Impact Report outlines these approaches and demonstrates their effect on Californians who have benefitted from a range of programs advancing disaster relief, green jobs, immigration and reproductive rights, and more.

The full report is available here.