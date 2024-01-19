Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size was valued at $65.0 billion Globally, Increasing at a CAGR of 7.8% | AMR

Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Commercial greenhouse horticulture began by using soil as the foundation for all plants due to its ease of availability and reduced initial infrastructure .

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial greenhouse horticulture began by using soil as the foundation for all plants due to its ease of availability and reduced initial infrastructure expenses. In commercial greenhouses, glass roofing and plastic walls are standard covering materials. Ventilation, LED grow lights, heating, cooling, communication technologies, irrigation, and control systems are all part of this exciting new application. Heating and cooling systems are the most significant pieces of equipment in the commercial greenhouse industry.

Greenhouse horticulture is another name for protected cropping. Protected cropping involves the use of a greenhouse, glasshouse, shade house, or screen house. During this process, crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers are grown within or under shelter. The greenhouse provides crops with a controlled environment that protects them from harsh climatic conditions and pests. Furthermore, a controlled environment boosts crop yield, which is why greenhouses are becoming more popular in Africa, India, and the Middle East.

The global greenhouse horticulture industry is segmented on the basis of product, type, and region. By product the market is classified into fruits & vegetables, nursery crops, flowers & ornamentals, and others. By type, the market is classified into plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Global Key Players:

Richel Group,

Rough Brothers, Inc.,

Certhon,

Poly-Tex, Inc.,

Europrogress,

Luiten Greenhouses,

Sotrafa, Netafim,

Dalsem,

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.,

The report focuses on the global greenhouse horticulture market share, greenhouse horticulture market trends, and the major products & applications, where greenhouse horticulture is practiced. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the greenhouse horticulture market growth market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on greenhouse horticulture market demand in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ORGANIC FOODMARKET

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global demand for greenhouse horticulture grew in a measurable way. Beginning in 2020, people modified their food purchasing and consumption routines during COVID-19.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations. However, as fewer people leave their homes for errands and purchases, the supply of agriculture products is becoming increasingly scarce. Consumers have rushed to grocery stores and retailers, necessitating frequent deliveries to replenish their shelves.

Furthermore, many greenhouse producers are finding it difficult to ship out their stock as a result of the supply-chain interruption. Countries around the world are facing a lockdown and mandatory social separation imposed by government authorities in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, resulting in limited and delayed imports and exports.

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of type, the fruits and vegetable segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

