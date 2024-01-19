President pays pre-Tết visit to Vĩnh Long Province

VIETNAM, January 19 -

VĨNH LONG — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Friday visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries and workers in Trà Ôn District in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

The State leader lauded Vĩnh Long Province and Trà Ôn District for their achievements in different spheres, and expressed his hope that the Party organisation, authorities and people of Trà Ôn will maintain their solidarity and carry forward traditions to make the district grow further with no poor households.

Trà Ôn District’s administration was also asked to pay more attention to social welfare, especially policies towards ethnic minorities.

The same day, the President visited and extended Tết greetings to Catholic dignitaries and followers in the Vĩnh Long Diocese, hailing them for their contributions to local socio-economic development.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always create favourable conditions for people to exercise their right to freedom of religion and belief, and engage in national construction and development.

President Thưởng urged them to contribute more to local socio-economic development, and maintain and uphold the great national solidarity bloc.

Earlier the same day, the President and his encourage offered wreaths and incense to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng at his memorial site in Long Phước Commune of Long Hồ District.

He also paid tribute to late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt at his memorial site in Vũng Liêm District. — VNS