According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Data Exfiltration Techniques Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise), By Type (User Activity Monitoring, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Energy And Utility, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

The data exfiltration techniques market was valued at $69.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $217.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The movement of sensitive data from inside the organization to outside without authorization, is indicated by data exfiltration. Many large and diverse organizations are unaware of the sensitive data they possess and if it is well-protected or not, they are also oblivious to which of their communication networks is engaged in malicious data exfiltration. Moreover, the surge in the incidents of data loss in the on-premise environment and the rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft. Thus, these factors drives the of the data exfiltration techniques market size growth. However, lack of standards and device compatibility issues and lack of skilled professionals in data exfiltration techniques market hampering the growth of the credit card issuance market size. On the contrary, surge in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions will provide major lucrative opportunities for growth of the data exfiltration techniques market.

Furthermore, major market players are undertaking various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, In March 2020, HP Inc announced the launch three new security solution that provides threat product for remote workforces as a countermeasure to support countries across the world experiencing lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The solutions include HP Proactive Security, HP Sure Click Enterprise, and HP Pro Security Edition. These solutions allow users to run real-time protection with task-level isolation and non-persistent virtual machines avoiding data breach, data exfiltration. Which provided a strategic advantage to the company and data exfiltration techniques market size.

By type, the antivirus/anti-malware segment dominated growth of the data exfiltration techniques market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to rapid usage of antivirus and rise in number of cyber-attacks. However, the user activity monitoring segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of internet users.

North America dominates the data exfiltration techniques industry in 2021. Growth of the market in this region is attributed to several factors such as increase in digitalization and adoption of data exfiltration techniques by the end users for added security. Moreover, presence of key players is providing ample growth opportunities for the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid expansion of internet infrastructure across the region.

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the data exfiltration techniques market. This is caused by the increased data generation and rise in investments in edge data centers due to the growing demand for computing and storage resources to support 5G-enabled applications. Moreover, different financial institutions adopted data exfiltration techniques due to rise in number of data breaches and lack of security within the organization to prevent unauthorized access to information. As a result, rise in number of data and security breaches during the COVID-19 pandemic drives the market growth. Furthermore, in the approaching years, it is anticipated that this aspect will present the data exfiltration techniques industry with numerous, very lucrative prospects.

Key findings of the study

By component, the solution segment led the data exfiltration techniques market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By type, the antivirus/anti-malware accounted for the highest data exfiltration techniques market share in 2021.

By enterprise size, the SMEs segment registered highest growth rate in data exfiltration techniques market forecast.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in data exfiltration techniques market analysis.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the data exfiltration techniques market such as Barracuda Networks, Inc, DTEX Systems Inc., Exabeam, Fortra LLC, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Netwroks, Inc., Pen Test Partners, Proofpoint, Tessian Limited, and Xorlab. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data exfiltration techniques market share.

