Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Meeting with China’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 – Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offered the following statement following his meeting today with People’s Republic of China Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian:

“Today I hosted a meeting with my counterpart from the People’s Republic of China, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian. In addition to addressing outstanding market access issues and other U.S. agricultural stakeholder concerns, we discussed approaches to tackling climate and food security challenges. I emphasized the importance of an enabling environment for innovative technologies and practices to ensure productive and sustainable agriculture systems and to facilitate trade.

“I look forward to further exchanges and cooperation as we continue to forge a relationship that expands and improves market access opportunities for U.S. farmers and ranchers in China, an important agricultural export market.”

Today marked the first meeting since 2015 of the Joint Committee on Cooperation in Agriculture, which was established in 2003 as a forum for coordinating bilateral exchanges and cooperation in agriculture between the United States and China.

