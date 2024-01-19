Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market to Surpass USD 14.16 billion by 2030 owing to Sustainable Innovations
The surge in demand for advanced products, coupled with favorable government policies and substantial investments in advanced HMAs, contributes positively to market expansion.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— SNS Insider Research
The packaging industry is experiencing a significant surge in the utilization of hot glue adhesives for a wide range of applications, including sealing boxes and cartons for both food and general consumer packaging. This trend is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a growing inclination towards hot melt adhesives as opposed to traditional adhesives, which is further contributing to the expansion of the hot melt adhesives market.
The SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟓𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟒.𝟏𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Increasing product consumption in a variety of industries
• Demand for adhesives is increasing
• VOC content is low
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• Increasing the use of HMA
• The need for a large initial investment
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲:
• Applications for non-ovens and a burgeoning packaging industry
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞:
• Alternative items that are more environmentally friendly are becoming more popular
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1707
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Hot melt adhesives, commonly known as hot glue, are gaining traction globally, used in solid cylindrical sticks applied through hot glue guns. Hot melt adhesives, polymer-based thermoplastic adhesives, play a pivotal role in mechanical anchorage, witnessing significant growth across industries such as automobiles, manufacturing, packaging, furniture, and non-woven/hygiene. They find applications in various sectors, including automotive, construction, packaging, furniture, and non-woven/hygiene. The market growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness, supportive government policies, and investments in innovative hot melt adhesive formulations.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The high growth rate of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) compared to solvent-based adhesives is attributed to advantages such as process automation, wide applicability, eco-friendliness, and re-adhesion possibilities. HMAs offer economic benefits by improving efficiency, reducing material usage, and lowering labor costs. Polyurethane-based HMAs, driven by demand for novel products, witness a surge in applications across various industries, including bookbinding, shoemaking, and product packaging. However, HMAs have limitations, including vulnerability to high temperatures and susceptibility to weather and chemical attacks, posing challenges to market growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
By product, the EVA segment dominated the market in 2022, fitting well with paper and cellulosic products, offering high resistance properties, and performing at moderate temperatures. In applications, packaging holds the primary market share, driven by the rising demand for hygiene products globally and the use of HMAs in the construction, packaging, and automotive industries.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1707
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
• Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)
• Amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (AMOP)
• Metallocene Polyolefins (MPO)
• Polyurethane (PU)
• Polyamide (PA)
• Polyester
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Pressure sensitive products
• Packaging
• Disposables
• Book Binding
• Furniture
• Footwear
• Textile
• Automobiles
• Electronics
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia Pacific led the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market, driven by high-growth markets in India, Japan, and China. The region's dominance is attributed to the thriving furniture and building industries, continued infrastructure investment, and a rapidly expanding packaging manufacturing base.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• The market's upward trajectory is propelled by innovative formulations, automation advantages, and eco-friendly characteristics of Hot Melt Adhesives.
• The packaging sector's robust growth, fueled by rising demand for hygiene products, plays a pivotal role in the market's expansion.
• The Asia Pacific region's dominance, fueled by burgeoning economies and sustained investments, positions it as a key player in the Hot Melt Adhesives market.
• Growing demand for polyurethane-based HMAs in various applications, driven by their superior strength and durability, contributes significantly to market growth.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Dow Chemical Company and Avery Dennison Company jointly developed an innovative and sustainable hot melt label adhesive solution for polyolefin film labels and PP or PE packaging.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐,H.B. Fuller launched Swiftmelt 1401-I, the first filled hot melt pressure-sensitive adhesive addressing tape and label die-cutting challenges.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐,Henkel expanded its production capabilities in Mexico with a new state-of-the-art plant for hot melt adhesives.
• • 𝐈𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐛 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Arkema announced the planned acquisition of Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials, specializing in hot-melt adhesives for the consumer electronics market, aligning with Bostik’s strategy for market growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The 3M Company (U.S.A),𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐋𝐂. (𝐔.𝐒.𝐀.), 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 (𝐔.𝐒.𝐀.), 𝐑𝐏𝐌 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐔.𝐒.𝐀.), 𝐀𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐦𝐚 (𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞), 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐆 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀 (𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.A.), B. Fuller Company (U.S.A), Sika AG (Switzerland).
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐀) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
𝐒𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 4152300044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn