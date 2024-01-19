Food Grade Lubricants Market Set to Surpass USD 6.48 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Global Demand
— SNS Insider Research
The rising consumption of food products such as dairy, meat, and drinks is expected to boost the global market growth of Food Grade Lubricants in the upcoming years. Over the projected period, the growing demand for food-grade greases in various industries, coupled with food safety concerns, is predicted to positively impact the market's growth.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟔𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟒𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• The food and beverage industry's expansion.
• Food safety regulations are very strict.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• Lack of awareness.
• Lack of rules and regulation about lubricant.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲:
• Concerns about food safety are becoming more widespread.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞:
• Manufacturers are aware of the problem
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Food-grade lubricants, essential in the food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries, ensure safe production by adhering to stringent regulations. Leading players use food-grade lubricants to avoid product recalls, ensuring brand quality. The market growth is further propelled by the adoption of bio-based lubricants, derived from sustainable sources like vegetable and grain-based oils, aligning with the industry's evolving needs.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The increasing consumption of processed food and beverages, particularly in emerging nations, is a significant driver for the Food Grade Lubricants Market. Food safety concerns in developing countries further fuel market growth. The food-grade lubricants market growth is driven by bio-based lubricants and the growing availability of food-grade lubricants in aerosol form.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In the Food Grade Lubricants Market, the mineral product segment dominated with over 62% revenue share due to its cost-effectiveness and suitability for various applications. H1 lubricants led in the grade segment in 2022, offering quality products with the use of heavy metals and zinc. The food application segment held the majority share (63%) in 2022, driven by increased consumption in various food-related industries.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Synthetic Oil
• PAO
• PAG
• Others
• Mineral Oil
• Bio-based
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝
• Bakery
• Dairy
• Sugar
• Meat, poultry & seafood
• Animal feed
• Others
𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬
• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Oil
• Grease
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
• H1
• H2
• H3
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
North America is expected to dominate the food-grade lubricant market, led by the U.S., which adheres to strict FDA laws. The region's major beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic companies widely adopt food-grade lubricants. The growth of bio-based products in the U.S. aligns with stringent environmental regulations, driving the demand for food-grade lubricants.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• Rising demand for processed food fuels the global Food Grade Lubricants Market.
• Stringent regulations and food safety concerns drive the adoption of food-grade lubricants.
• North America leads in market share, driven by the U.S.'s adherence to strict FDA laws.
• Bio-based lubricants, derived from sustainable sources, are shaping the future of the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Petro-Canada enhanced its PURITY FG with MICROL product line, introducing PURITY FG2 with MICROL MAX grease, meeting industry standards and fitting perfectly in HACCP and GMP plans.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, ExxonMobil announced a significant investment in a lubricant manufacturing plant in Raigad, Maharashtra, reinforcing its commitment to the industry.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Chevron Corporation, Kluber SKF, Exxonmobil 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐄, 𝐁𝐏 𝐩𝐥𝐜., 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐄 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨-𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐒 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐀𝐆, The DOW Chemical Company And Illinois Tools Works Inc., other players.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟏 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟒.𝟐 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞- 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐫
𝟒.𝟑 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
𝟖. 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞
𝟗.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
𝟏𝟎.𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
11.Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
