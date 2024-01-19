Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size To Achieve USD 40.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.4%

Asia-Pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are a group of drugs designed to reduce inflammation, a protective response by the body to injury or pathogens.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was valued at $23.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are the medications used to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is triggered by the defense system of the body in response to harmful stimuli, damaged cells, irritants and microorganisms. Sometimes, the body’s defense system inappropriately triggers inflammation against its own cells, which results in inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Thus, therapeutics such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or corticosteroids are used to block the enzymes that produce the anti-inflammatory effect.

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, distribution channel, and country. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into biologics, NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and others. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug stores and retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

On the basis of drug class, the biologics segment dominated the market in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to strong availability of biologics drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Depending on indication, the arthritis segment dominated the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to, increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increase in the number of people taking treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Amgen Inc., GalaxoSmithKline PLC

