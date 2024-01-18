AB940 in Asm: Representative Considine added as a coauthor - 2024-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 165.93 (2) (b) (intro.), 165.93 (2) (b) 3., 165.93 (2) (c) (intro.), 165.93 (3) (intro.) and 165.96 (intro.), (2), (4), (8), (9), (10), (11), (12) and (13); and to create 165.93 (2c) and 165.96 (16) and (17) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for victim services and domestic abuse services, training for grant recipients, grants to child advocacy centers, and making an appropriation. (FE)